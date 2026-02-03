Fact Check: Is Peyton Manning’s Name Mentioned in the Epstein Files?

More than three million records linked to Jeffrey Epstein were released on Friday, and several high-profile sports figures were mentioned in the list. Numerous team owners appeared, and even former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning’s name supposedly surfaced.

That immediately confused NFL fans. Manning is one of the most respected and well-liked figures in football, so seeing his name connected in any way to Epstein, a Human traffiker and sex offender, raised eyebrows.

Claim: Manning’s name appears in the Epstein files and emails. Following the document release, rumors spread online suggesting he was part of the list.

⁠Source of the Rumor: X and other social media websites. Some websites have even released a full view of the documents, listing the names of athletes and owners associated with them, where Manning’s name appeared. Other NFL-related names, including Steve Tisch, Paul Allen, and David Tepper, were also referenced.

⁠Verdict: True, but with important context. There is no evidence that Manning ever visited Epstein’s island. Manning and Geno Smith were mentioned solely because Epstein’s aide purchased youth jerseys bearing their names, reportedly as gifts.

It should be made clear that not everyone whose name is mentioned in the emails is a bad person. A thorough study of the nature of the involvement has to be done before passing any sort of verdict. Although some people look more guilty than others.

Manning doesn’t fall into that category, though. He continues to be a forward-facing legendary figure in the NFL world. He’s one of the coolest, most accomplished, and thoughtful former players of the game. Next season will mark his sixth year hosting the highly entertaining ManningCast on ESPN, and his contract with the network for the show runs through 2034.