“Nobody Was Hurt”: Cam Newton Gives His Two Cents on Viral Mascot Fight

At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, there aren’t many men who would be willing to stand toe to toe with Cam Newton, but the Alabama A&M mascot clearly didn’t get that memo. During a promotional appearance for the Magic City Classic in Birmingham, Alabama, Newton found himself on the field celebrating with the winner of the mascot race.

In typical mascot fashion, however, AAMU’s Butch the Bulldog didn’t seem to take too kindly to losing. Butch took a swipe at Newton, seemingly attempting to knock his hat off his head, but the former Carolina Panther wasn’t having it. A minor scuffle ensued, and it ended about as quickly as it began.

It certainly made for a bit of an awkward moment, but in hindsight, Newton is treating it as nothing more than a bit of fun. “I’m officially a meme now, I’ve made it,” the former MVP winner exclaimed during the most recent episode of his 4th & 1 podcast before then sharing his side of the story.

“Shout out to all the mascots worldwide… I just thank god that nobody was hurt. Everything was all in good fun. And if people wanted to dig deep, they could dig deep and find other clips, but that was the only clip that you saw, so what am I going to do? I’m going to let it air out… I think one thing that it did show me is, people are always watching… Everything was all playful, but it didn’t look like it was playful.”

Unfortunately, Newton is no stranger when it comes to getting into physical altercations during lesser football events. The former first overall draft pick infamously found himself in the midst of a much more serious scuffle while attending a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in the city of Atlanta, Georgia, during February of 2024.

After Newton had been reportedly taunting an opposing coach for an extended period of time, he was confronted by a former associate of his, Steph Brown, who also happened to be on the opposing team. According to TopShelfPerformance’s official statement from that day, Newton allegedly grabbed the coach and attempted to choke him.

The two would ultimately come to blows afterwards, but neither Newton nor any representative from his team would choose to publicly acknowledge the incident. To some, this has been nothing more than a series of unfortunate events for Newton, but to others, this is an emerging pattern that is worth having some concerns over.

Nevertheless, the penultimate message is that you should always keep your hands to yourself, especially if your potential opponent was once a world-class athlete who still possesses a larger-than-life frame.