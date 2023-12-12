Disappointed Brittany Mahomes Calls a Chiefs vs Bills Game Referee ‘MVP’ After Gut Wrenching Defeat

In a recent nail-biting clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, the highlight wasn’t a spectacular touchdown or a remarkable defensive play, but a controversial referee call that has since ignited heated discussions across the NFL community.

The match concluded with a 20-17 win for the Bills, impacting the Chiefs’ hopes for the playoffs. For the Bills, this victory was a boost, enhancing their playoff prospects and taking their season record to 7 wins and 6 losses. The most crucial part of the game happened right at the end. The Chiefs appeared to have turned the tables with a stunning touchdown following a long lateral from Travis Kelce to Kadarius Toney.

However, this moment of triumph was short-lived, as Toney was adjudged barely offside before the snap. This crucial offside call nullified the touchdown, leading to the Chiefs’ eventual defeat and dropping their record to 8-5. Brittany Mahomes, the spouse of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however, threw shade at the referee in her Instagram story.

In a story that quickly caught the attention of NFL fans, she mockingly crowned the referee as the ‘MVP’ of the game. This sarcastic jibe underscored the discontent brewing within the Chiefs’ camp and their supporters. The Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid, also expressed his disappointment after the game. While the Chiefs fans, QB and HC all are of the opinion that the call was unfair, many are calling out the Chiefs camp for “overreacting.”

Patrick Mahomes Loses His Cool

Patrick Mahomes, known for his composure, could not hold back his emotions. The CBS broadcast captured him furiously slamming his helmet on the bench and vehemently confronting the side judge.

Mahomes was seen being restrained by teammates as he shouted at the referees, clearly upset over the call. His words, as per Jeff Darlington’s tweet, were a clear expression of his frustration: “It’s tough to swallow. I’ve never had offensive offsides called. If it does, they warn you. There wasn’t a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute.”

To wrap it up, the Instagram post by Brittany Mahomes and the responses from prominent members of the Chiefs have clearly shown their dissatisfaction with the game’s outcome. Meanwhile, opinions within the NFL fanbase are split regarding the referee’s decision.