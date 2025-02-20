Travis Hunter Reveals What He Would Do if an NFL Head Coach Asked Him to Play Emergency QB Without Practice

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award during the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter excels on both offense and defense — a rare versatility that helped him win the Heisman Trophy last year. He is, however, arguably a better cornerback than a wide receiver. But what about quarterback? Could he handle the game’s most coveted, highest-paid, and most scrutinized position? According to Hunter, in an emergency, he can.

The latest episode of The Travis Hunter Show saw the Buffs star posed with an intriguing fan question — what would he do if an NFL head coach asked him to start as a QB with no prior practice? Despite acknowledging his inefficiencies as a playmaker, Hunter, in his typical style, responded with pure confidence.

“I’d just go out there and play,” said the Heisman winner, albeit with a catch.

The two-way star revealed that if such a scenario were to occur, he would rely on his playground experience as a quarterback to step into the role. And as for routes? Hunter has a solution for that too: he’d draw plays in the dirt and adjust on the fly. Now that’s a true throwback approach.

“You know how we used to be when we were little kids? Like, ‘Hey, this is your route right here.’ I’d just draw the routes up on the center—‘You line up here, you go there.’ If they line up in Cover 2, we know exactly where to attack. I’d just call out the coverage; we already had plays set for that,” he explained.

That said, Hunter quickly snapped out of nostalgia, noting that he could do relatively well at the position as long as his teammates could run past 80 yards. In his eyes, his biggest strength as a playmaker would be his ability to launch deep throws.

“But yeah… You need me to play quarterback? That’s easy. I can throw the ball a good 80 yards. As long as they can run past 80 yards, we’re good.”

While Hunter proved his commitment to the team’s needs with this answer, the Heisman winner also made it clear that some challenges simply aren’t worth taking on.

Challenge Travis won’t accept, even if paid $20 million

Another hypothetical scenario Hunter was presented with was this—would he stay in a haunted hotel for a year in exchange for $20 million? Unsurprisingly, this is where he drew the line.

While the Heisman winner initially tried to make a case for himself, wondering if he could pass the time fishing in the lake and sleeping outside, he quickly dismissed the idea.

After all, 12 months is a long, long time—enough for Hunter to lose his sanity.

“A year? I gotta stay there? Nah, I ain’t staying there. I’d be fishing every day, sleeping out on the lake. But $20 million to stay in a haunted hotel for a year? They can keep that. I’m sorry, bro—I can’t do it. I can’t bring my brain cells back after that.”

All that said, what Hunter’s responses reveal is his fearless mentality and his never-give-up attitude. The Heisman winner will do everything for his team, as long as you don’t ask him to share rooms with ghosts.