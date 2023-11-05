Fans Call Tyreek Hill a “Double Agent” After His Fumble Results In a Chiefs Touchdown

In the second international matchup this season between the Chiefs and the Dolphins, the defending champs were first to add points to the board. Patrick Mahomes found Rashee Rice in the first quarter and then Jerick McKinnon in the second for two touchdowns. However, when it was time for the Phins to shine, CB Trent McDuffie knocked the ball out of Tyreek Hill, and it found its way to Bryan Cook, who returned a breathtaking touchdown, adding a whopping 21-point lead in the first half.

Advertisement

In this shocking play, Tyreek Hill fumbled the ball, which resulted in a return TD for the Chiefs. The Fins were clearly upset by the star WR’s blunder, and some even labeled him as a ‘double agent’.

Fumble From Tyreek Hill Sparks Intense Chatter in the NFL World

Patrick Mahomes’ first NFL career matchup in Europe turned out to be quite a spectacle for fans. The Chiefs held onto a 21-point lead, which they haven’t blown since 2008. According to some, Cheetah was the main culprit for this insane advantage, as they took to social media to vent their frustration.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1721194806930489463?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One of the fans claimed that Hill is a double agent because of his previous loyalty to the Chiefs, writing, “TYREEK HILL IS A DOUBLE AGENT.”

A fan was quick to recall Cheetah’s comment before the game, writing, “I thought Tyreek Hill said he was going for 250 yards today… 🤔🤔🤔”

Another fan didn’t shy away from taking a jab at the Dolphins, writing, “The Dolphins losing like this is a victory for the entire NFL.”

A sarcastic fan wrote, “Thanks Cheetah.”

Advertisement

A fan was so amazed by the Chiefs’ defense, that he wrote, “Never seen a play like this in my life.”

Although these negative comments may be unwarranted, the Dolphins have a history of struggling to keep up against a strong opponent.

The Dolphins Haven’t Defeated a Tough Opponent in Over a Year

On the eve of the matchup, MLFootball took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal an interesting fact about the Phins. As it turns out, the team has not yet defeated a .500 or better opponent in 405 days. The stats further reveals, that while the Dolphins maintain 6-0 against teams with losing records, they appear to be 2-0 against the teams with winning records.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1721197612139790415?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As it appears, even going the extra mile and following the F1 driver’s routine to arrive at the venue 5-7 days before the showdown, didn’t lead to any success for the Dolphins. They were able to rack up two touchdowns in the third quarter but failed to match Chiefs’ 21-point lead, and lost with a 7-point deficit. Therefore, the team is now 3-0 against the teams with winning records. Notably, Tyreek Hill caught 8 receptions for only 62 yards.