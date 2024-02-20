Stephen Curry Prepping Up Russell Wilson’s Stepson Future Zahir to Nail 3-Pointers Excites NBA, NFL Fans

Stephen Curry is undeniably one of the greatest Point Guards of the NBA. Hence, it’s only natural that every mundane clip involving him garners attention. His latest clip from the NBA All-Star game however is different. In a video that has now gone viral across social media, Stephen Curry is seen giving one-on-one shooting lessons to Russel Wilson’s 9-year-old stepson Future Zahir.

A couple of days ago saw the All-Star Weekend in NBA conclude. Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry was one of the star attractions as he was lined up to face WNBA’s Sabrina Ionescu in the NBA All-Star 3-PT contest. After winning the contest, Curry came across Russell Wilson’s stepson Zahir Wilburn. Stephen bonded with the 9-year-old and was spotted teaching him a thing or two about shooting. In the moment captured by the social media of ESPN, Curry was seen teaching young future about the correct finger roll technique and the shooting posture.

Netizens clearly lapped it up positively. Stephen Curry has always been a positive figure and this gesture by the GOAT made him more adorable.

The other half of the internet meanwhile positively envied the 9-year-old.

All said and done, Russell Wilson must be a happy man with Curry’s gesture. While things on the field haven’t clicked for the Broncos QB, Wilson has been a thorough family man. Despite Future Jr being his stepson, Wilson has always treated him like his son and maintained a very intimate bond.

Russell Wilson Shares a Close Bond With Stepson Zahir Wilburn

Russell Wilson has three kids with wife Ciara. 9 year old Zahir meanwhile is Ciara’s son with rapper Future. Zahir was a toddler when Ciara met Wilson. However since then, the Broncos QB has taken care of Zahir like his own son. The QB in 2019, per NickiSwift, admitted that it’s been a really insightful journey on love for him as he raised his step son along with his daughters. The former Seattle player revealed that raising Zahir unconditionally taught him what love is.

“The thing that I’ve learned the most is that being a stepdad and then also having our little daughter as well, being a stepdad, you really find out what love’s like. It’s easy to love somebody that’s blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it’s your own child and everything else, that’s what real love is like,” Wilson had said.

Moreover, Russell Wilson has always kept Zahir in a sporting environment. The 9 year old is regularly seen playing football and doing tackling drills on Wilson’s Instagram. With Zahir’s two father figures being pioneers in rapping and football, safe to say, Zahir can turn out to be a future superstar in the coming years.