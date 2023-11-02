“He’s Going to Be the Greatest Quarterback to Ever Play the Game”: Micah Parsons Hints Patrick Mahomes Will OutGOAT Tom Brady in Career Accolades

There is no doubt that Tom Brady has etched his name in the annals of football history with his remarkable accolades. His consistency for 23 years and also winning 7 Lombardy Trophies are unreachable to some. However, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons believes that Patrick Mahomes will break every QB record there is in the coming years.

In the latest episode of the Edge via Bleacher Report, Micah Parsons didn’t shy away from claiming that Patrick Mahomes is on a path to becoming the greatest quarterback to ever grace the football field. However, the 2x MVP requires essential support from the receiving corps.

Micah Parsons Lauds Patrick Mahomes Despite Upset Loss Against the Broncos

During his recent chat with the fans, the Cowboys LB voiced his concerns for the Chiefs, who were only limited to their quarterback last game. In his view, Mahomes could have performed much better if he didn’t need to solely rely on Travis Kelce and had a more reliable receiving corps. He then noted how no quarterback in the league even comes close to Mahomes and added,

“I don’t think no one is on the caliber of Patrick Mahomes. I think he’s gonna be the greatest quarterback to ever play the game of football in the NFL,” Parsons said. “He’s gonna break every record. I think he’s gonna do incredible things in the NFL. He’s able to work with less. Because of how gifted and special he is.”

While showering praise on Mahomes, Parsons also added how the 2X MVP needs more help from the receiving corps to unlock the true potential. The star LB also didn’t downplay the Broncos’ win against their biggest divisional rival.

Parsons Applauds Broncos’ Comeback After Two Back-to-Back Wins

The Cowboys LB didn’t downplay the Broncos’ win and praised the team for ending their 16-game losing streak against the Chiefs last week. In his view, the team’s decision to invest in the younger players has started to pay off. Parsons then commended the defense of the Broncos for taking the Chiefs’ offense apart piece by piece, executing a breathtaking play.

“I think Denver had a big win this week, over the Chiefs. And they had a long streak of beating them. I think Denver is changing things around. They’re betting on their young guys, and things are turning around for them,” Parsons said. “Their defense is showing up. They had played a great defensive game against the Chiefs. So, this is special to see.”

It appears that NFL defensive end turned analyst Marcus Spears’ opinion aligns with Parsons’, as he also believes that the Chiefs have a “wide receiver problem”. In the post-game breakdown, Spears conveyed that the defeat wasn’t simply due to Mahomes‘ illness. In his view, the star QB had to hold the football throughout the entire game and barely found a target to pass to. Spears believes that there’s no consistent performer on the outside of the Chiefs’ offense.

“Time after time, after watching this game, I saw Patrick Mahomes has to hold the football and run around… If you look at this game, it was so much of this (holding the ball), it was so much of trying to figure out, where am I going with the ball,” Spears said. “They have a wide receiver problem in the Kansas City… They have yet to identify a guy on the outside, that can consistently win.”

The Chiefs’ 6-game winning streak ended in week 8 against the Broncos, with some attributing the defeat to Mahomes’ health during that showdown. On the other hand, several people, like Spears and Parsons believe the team needs a better receiving room to reach its full potential. What do you think?