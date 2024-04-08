Fans Feel Kirk Cousins’ Job Could Be In Danger After Falcons Hold Private Workout With Premier QB Prospect

When you sign a QB and make him one of the highest-paid players in the league, you expect him to start every game without any competition. However, despite paying $45 million a year to Kirk Cousins, the Falcons are determined to have a great backup. This might convince the franchise to use their 8th pick in the draft on Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr, who was recently brought in for a private workout session.

Naturally, such a move has put fans on edge as they fear Cousins’s job could be in danger despite just signing a 4-year $180 million contract. As per NFL Senior Reporter, Albert Breer, the Falcons are sending a respectable contingent to Seattle to oversee a closed-doors workout with Penix Jr. Both newly appointed HC Raheem Morris and their General Manager Terry Fontenot are part of the group.

While the Huskies QB is not expected to be a top 10 contender in the draft, the Falcons with their valuable 8th pick could easily pull off this trade. Although this is optimistic news for any club, it has left many a fan worried as they expected Kirk to start every game for the next four years.

While a fan wondered why the Falcons are planning on making a move when they just signed Cousins on a big four-year contract, another pointed out that Penix is a contingency plan if the former Vikings QB fails after signing a big contract.

Moreover, even though some understood the move as Cousins has just returned from a serious ACL injury, others warned him not to give his best, now that the Falcons are already planning a replacement.

However, despite the criticism, some supported the decision to draft another QB like Penix as an investment for the future. They even believed that the Huskies QB would get a great opportunity to learn from Cousins.

Drafting a QB using a top-10 pick isn’t a wise move, especially when you have someone in that position for the next 3-4 years. However, considering how the Falcons struggled when they let Matt Ryan go without drafting a franchise shot-caller, it could be a wise move on their part.

Cousins Could Be a Perfect Role Model For Penix Jr.

Kirk Cousins still has a few good years in him and has just signed a massive contract. However, the path ahead is tough since he just recovered from an ACL injury which might relapse at any moment. On top of it, by the time Cousins reaches the end of his contract, the Falcons will have a 40-year-old QB on their hands with no proper backup. Hence, this might be the perfect time for the franchise to draft a QB like Penix.

Even though Penix Jr. will be 24 when he comes to the league, he will still be a rookie with a lot to learn. Most teams who draft a QB and rely solely on him, end up struggling and drafting another. It is common knowledge that teams nowadays aren’t willing to give their QBs a chance to develop.

However, we have seen what benching rookies and allowing them to learn from seasoned veterans can do for a team. Both Mahomes and Brady rode the bench for a year, allowing them to get acquainted with the intricacies of the league. Thus, if the Falcons follow the same route, Penix could learn the trade from Kirk Cousins before making the job his own. This will help the franchise maintain continuity in the QB position.

On top of it, Penix won’t be in the top ten in the draft, which means the Falcons will have to move down. This could potentially earn them some more draft capital and help fill other positions like an edge rusher and another receiver.