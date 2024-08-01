Fans go Berserk as Xavier Worthy Gets Bullied at Practice; "All that Speed Doesn't Translate When..."

Xavier Worthy’s NFL journey has kicked off with a mix of excitement and reality checks. The Kansas City Chiefs rookie, who made headlines with his record-breaking 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, came into training camp riding a wave of hype. Fans and analysts alike speculated that Worthy’s blazing speed could be the missing piece in the Chiefs’ quest for a historic three-peat.

But the NFL has a way of humbling even the most promising prospects. Worthy’s “welcome to the league” moment came during Wednesday’s practice, and it wasn’t pretty. A viral clip showed the rookie receiver getting manhandled at the line of scrimmage and shoved to the ground twice while trying to run his route. And for a 5-foot-11 and 175-pound receiver, it was a reminder of the physicality he’ll face at the pro level.

Social media erupted with reactions as many fans were quick to deflate Worthy’s hype balloon. One fan commented, “All that speed doesn’t translate when you’re on your back, Texas boy!” While others added, “Seems like he was worthy of eating grass,” and “Yeah that would worry me too. These guys are your teammates throwing you around imagine the opponents.”

However, some fans urged caution in writing off the rookie so soon. “Y’all have got to chill on Xavier Worthy with that clip floating around. That’s not his role & won’t be his role.”

Worthy’s ultimate impact may depend on how the Chiefs use him. With offensive mastermind Andy Reid at the helm and Patrick Mahomes under center, Kansas City has a track record of maximizing player strengths while minimizing weaknesses.

But the question remains, can he overcome his size limitations and become the next Tyreek Hill or Devonta Smith? Or will larger defenders continue to give him trouble?

Andy Reid Knows Xavier Worthy is Worthy Of The Hype

A few days before the viral clip of Xavier Worthy’s struggles hit the internet, another video had Chiefs fans buzzing. It showed Worthy making an impressive catch from Patrick Mahomes, giving a glimpse of what potential he could carry in Kansas City’s high-powered offense.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, known for his offensive wizardry, didn’t shy away from praising Worthy’s early efforts in camp. “He’s been working hard. Looks like his hamstring feels better,” Reid noted at a recent press conference. Adding:

“We just got to keep him going here and keep learning. We’re just one install into it and we’ve got 12 of them, so he’s got a lot more information coming at him, and formations and shifts and motions and all that stuff. He did a nice job today.”

Reid’s comments reflect on why Kansas City invested their 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Xavier Worthy. The Chiefs’ brain trust clearly sees potential that goes beyond a single practice clip. Worthy’s blistering speed and impressive college career at Texas caught their eye, and it’s a safe bet that Reid has plans to maximize those talents.

It’s worth remembering that one tough drill doesn’t define a player’s future. Worthy has already given the Chiefs Kingdom plenty of reasons for excitement. His record-breaking Combine performance and college highlights paint a picture of a dynamic playmaker who could thrive in the right system.