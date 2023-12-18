Fans Left Perplexed After Watching Antonio Brown Graduate From Central Michigan After 14 Years

Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown poses for photographers after the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown isn’t someone that comes to mind when talking about academics. However, the former NFL star seems to be winning fans over with his very recent graduation announcement. During his tenure with the Patriots, the All-Pro wide receiver enrolled in online classes, and it appears that he was quite dedicated to them.

AB took to X (formerly Twitter) recently to announce a big personal achievement: graduating from Central Michigan almost after 14 years. He posted a video in which he celebrated his college graduation, wearing a burgundy gown, a cap, and a gold graduation stole. In the clip, Brown can be seen dancing while walking to the stage as his name is announced to receive his degree certificate. He captioned the post with a single word: “Gametime.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AB84/status/1736424806042472805?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 35-year-old WR enrolled in the college in 2007, where he played three seasons for the Central Michigan Chippewas. However, he left early, as the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him as the 195th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft. In his three seasons at Central Michigan, he played in 41 games and caught 305 receptions for 3199 yards while scoring 26 overall touchdowns.

In one of the videos, Antonio Brown directed his front camera towards the gold graduation stole he wore. His caption read, “Late Graduation #congratulations,” marking his accomplishment.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AB84/status/1736115906147762259?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In another video, Brown emotionally honored his mother, Adrianne Ross, stating, “This is for you, mama Adrianne King.” Antonio Brown had a rough childhood and was raised by a single mother. He has always acknowledged his mother’s influence and support throughout his football journey.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AB84/status/1736123630319263992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following the celebration of his recent achievement, Antonio Brown’s fans took to social media to extend their heartfelt congratulations to him.

One fan stated, “Congratulations on such a great accomplishment”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AnswerThePole/status/1736116082526539995?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another one wrote, “Let’s go AB!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/camfrere/status/1736399874424295805?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A different user mentioned,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PortersBurgh/status/1736115951781777606?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown stunned everyone during a game against the New York Jets in January 2022. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing 24-10 against the New York Jets, Brown did something unexpected. He removed his uniform, tossed his gear to fans, and left the field shirtless. After the incident, the team released him, and he has not yet made a return.

Antonio Brown Remains Consistent Amid NFL Break

In 2019, Antonio Brown took a break from the NFL because of the allegations surrounding his behavior. During this time, he utilized the opportunity to complete his degree by enrolling in online classes at Central Michigan University. After ending his career after the 2021 season, he has been trying his hands in the music industry as a rapper and also briefly managed a professional indoor football team, the Albany Empire.

However, he remained committed to his studies and pursued diverse courses like “Introduction to Management” and an “English class on Technical Writing.” Additionally, he explored a religion course titled “Death and Dying” and also took a sociology class focusing on “Racism and Inequality.”

Brown has also had his fair share of controversies in the past few years. Several reports indicated that the Albany Empire failed to pay the players and coaches, yet made too good to be true promises. He offered Cam Newton a whopping $150000 for playing one game with his team.