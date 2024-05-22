Fans’ Love, an Emmy Award & $375 Million: Tom Brady Needs to Fill Massive Shoes in New Job

Greg Olsen’s recent Emmy win has raised the stakes for Tom Brady’s highly-anticipated broadcasting debut with Fox Sports. Olsen was awarded the Outstanding Sports Personality/Event Analyst honor for his stellar work this past season, mere months after FOX shocked the sports world by replacing him with Brady to join Kevin Burkhardt on the broadcasting crew.

Advertisement

It’s a lofty standard for Tom Brady to live up to when he inevitably replaces Olsen as Fox’s marquee analyst in 2024-25. While fans are undoubtedly eager to hear the seven-time Super Bowl Champion’s voice calling games, Olsen’s Emmy underlines the incredibly high bar he has set over the years.

Compounding the pressure on Brady is the fact that this was Olsen’s second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Analyst. He’ll now join Joe Davis as a lead voice making $3 million annually, a pay cut from the $10 million deal he had previously inked.

On the other hand, the NFL legend is set to become the highest-paid broadcaster ever, pocketing $37.5 million per year on the back of his staggering $375 million contract. For Fox, the optics of Brady’s astronomical salary against Greg Olsen’s beloved, Emmy-winning work can create a division in fan perception.

Fair or not, constant comparisons with Olsen will be inevitable for Brady. The NFL legend will also face extra scrutiny for his work from the moment he first takes up the mic.

However, if Tom Brady’s legendary career has shown us anything, it’s that he knows how to handle such lofty expectations. As a true champion always embraces the biggest stage, he’ll undoubtedly view this as an opportunity to validate Fox’s investment by upping his own broadcasting game to Emmy heights from Day 1.

Greg Olsen understands the Fox Sports scenario with Tom Brady

Not many broadcasters would gracefully accept being replaced in their prime. But Greg Olsen understands the unique situation he finds himself in, with Tom Brady’s high-profile arrival at Fox looming large.

In a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Olsen detailed his mindset around eventually conceding his marquee analyst role to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“I understand when Tom Brady is looming over your shoulder, it’s the biggest news in sports. I get it, he’s Tom Brady, he’s someone I’ve respected for 20 years, so I understand the uniqueness of what’s going on and I feel like we’ve handled it as well as we could have in the last two years,” Olsen said.

Despite losing his spot, the 2-time Emmy winner remains optimistic about his future. “If I can get the opportunity to call top games at Fox Sports or somewhere else, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” he added.

Now, both networks and fans are eagerly awaiting to see what landing spot awaits Olsen after this season. In any case, he seems determined to maintain a top profile. One thing is clear, Olsen has no intentions of fading from broadcasting’s biggest stage.