Trevor Lawrence and “Best Route Runner” Calvin Ridley Will Carry Jaguars to the Super Bowl According to NFL Analyst

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are set to go upwards from last year, especially after adding Calvin Ridley. Some NFL analysts are even pegging them to be Super Bowl contenders. For example, Rich Eisen, host of the talk show “The Rich Eisen Show” had a very interesting segment with Louis Riddick, an American football broadcaster and former Safety, about the Jacksonville Jaguars referring to them as ‘the team’ to win the Superbowl this year. It starts with Rich stating the AFC (American Football Conference) teams are being discussed by fans including the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams have remarkable head coaches and we can expect each team giving it their best.

Louis said “Yeah you know what, the team I would be looking at really would be Jacksonville. Look Sean, I think is one of the great, great coaches of our time period. Shawn Payton gives you an absolute PhD education on roster building, player utilization, game strategy tactics every single time. I come away from his meetings every single time going this dude can coach. So yeah, I think Denver is going to be better than what people think they are going to be.”

The Denver Broncos are a team to keep an eye on. Their head coach Sean Payton gives his time focusing on all aspects of the game. Most coaches want to finish production meetings and save time so they can support their team, but Payton gives the full required amount of time which speaks volumes.

Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley Makes Jacksonville For Sure ‘the team’ in the South

Louis said “But Jacksonville, for sure, for sure, is the team in the South. It is going to be better overall, but Jacksonville has got dudes man and Doug Pederson is a fantastic coach. I like this team, and they are going to be explosive on offense, and defensively they got athlete’s galore. Everywhere.”

Louis added “This is where I think it’s all going to come together. Year Two, now he’s [Trevor Lawrence] got best route runner in Calvin Ridley, all these tight ends, young up and coming offensive line who are a little green on the edges, but they will get better, and this running back. They are going to explode.”

Jacksonville has the making of a great team consisting of various players who have skills in their positions. Louis considers Calvin Ridley, a wide receiver previously with the Atlanta Falcons, as the best route runner in the NFL. We can expect to see Trevor Lawrence and Calvin connect in outside passing plays.

Mike Caldwell is a young up-and-coming defensive coordinator who has been highly praised. The team is young, talented, and learning how to play together, making big plays when the time comes. Additionally, the Jaguars are evolving their offensive line, with Anton Harrison as their Left Tackle (LT), Walter Little as Right Tackle (RT), and Cartavious ‘Tank’ Bigsby as running back.

Jacksonville Has Many Pieces to Make “It All Go” Along With Lawrence’s Development

Louis added “here is what really makes it all go…talked to Doug extensively about Trevor Lawrence as a quarterback. And how he has to basically almost be like rehabilitated and kind of had to really be infused with confidence after the struggle he had as a rookie.”

Trevor Lawrence has been rehabilitated and gained confidence right from his year as a rookie. He struggled in his rookie year with confidence with the way he was supported and how he was coached on the field. Lawrence set into his role as a quarterback and did wonders this past season. He has ‘made huge strides week after week.’

His leadership role is really what will hold the team together allowing us to see a phenomenal performance from all players. We can expect to see passes connect between Trevor and the wide receivers Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones, and Christian Kirk, as well as Tight end Evan Engram. Travis Etienne has had an outstanding season rushing the ball gaining 1,125 yards in 220 carries, scoring 5 touchdowns this past season.

The Broncos and the Jaguars will be looking good this year. The coaching, the players in the offensive line as well the defensive line, and the performance in the NFL 2022-2023 season can in fact say this is their year. The Jaguars are in fact ‘the team’ and we can expect to see wonders.