Deshaun Watson Compares Caleb Williams to Young Ben Roethlisberger, While Calling the Top Draft Prospect Even ‘Less Athletic’ Than Big Ben

The Chicago Bears opted not to select CJ Stroud or Bryce Young last year as they had Justin Fields with them. However, that decision did not work out well for the franchise after concluding the 2023 season at the bottom of the NFC North. Nonetheless, they now have the opportunity to secure the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams. He could be the long-awaited solution for the Monsters of the Midway at quarterback, as Caleb holds the potential to revolutionize a team’s offense. Notably, he has often been compared to the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

In a recent episode of “Lockerverse’s QB Unplugged,” Browns QB Deshaun Watson and host Quincy Avery gave their candid assessments of the quarterbacks in this year’s draft. QB trainer Quincy disagreed with likening top pick Caleb Williams to Patrick Mahomes, citing similarities in creativity, but for him, Patrick is a better athlete. Instead, he compared Williams to Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Famer Randall Cunningham, highlighting their unique playing style and arm strength.

Then Deshaun Watson gave his input, initially comparing Caleb to a younger version of Russell Wilson after Quincy Avery brought up the notion. However, Deshaun changed his view and paralleled Caleb’s abilities to those of the 2-time Super Bowl champion and 2004 NFL Rookie of the Year, Ben Roethlisberger. He praised the former USC quarterback for his poise under pressure and his ability to make strong throws. He said,

“Caleb’s the same way, you know. He (Caleb Williams) ain’t like crazy athletic but he’s gonna get out of sacks, he’s gonna sling it. And that’s what Big Ben did. He could get out of sacks and had a big arm.”

Funnily enough, when asked if Caleb Williams was more athletic than him, Watson swiftly replied with a definitive “NO.” Caleb is expected to be the top pick in the upcoming draft on April 25th in Detroit, Michigan. The Bears, who ended last season with a 7-10 record are likely to choose Williams, making him the franchise cornerstone.

Like Many Other No.1 Draft Picks, Caleb Williams Decided Against Participating in the NFL Combine

Caleb Williams has expressed excitement about joining the Chicago Bears, praising their strong defense and offensive talents. He is eagerly anticipating the NFL Draft, as that would begin a significant chapter in his road to NFL glory. However, the former Trojans star opted out of participating in the physical activities of the NFL Combine and even got bashed by fans for doing so. Yes, earlier skipping the NFL Combine was considered a red flag.

However, that trend has evolved these days and the impact of such a decision on the draft has been minimal. Similar to college players opting out of non-playoff bowl games to prioritize their health for the draft, sitting out Combine sessions is now increasingly acknowledged. Wide receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers also opted out of the NFL combine for the same reason.

Reacting to this, ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller said:

“For each player, it’s different. If you are Caleb Williams or Marvin Harrison Jr., you have the leverage to say, ‘Does anyone want me training for a 40-yard dash right now?’ Or should I probably be putting my efforts elsewhere, learning playbooks or getting ready for the NFL season?”

Caleb Williams’ impressive performance at USC, bagging 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just five interceptions, reinforces his standing. His Heisman Trophy season also adds to his talents and potential impact in the NFL.