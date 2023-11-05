Fans Reacts as Tyreek Hill Poked Andy Reid’s Belly Before the Game: “Mahomes and Reid Wanted None of That”

The second overseas NFL game is taking place in Frankfurt, Germany, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. This matchup has garnered intense hype among the NFL community, as both teams enter the matchup at 6-2. Just before the game began, the Phins’ star WR Tyreek Hill approached the Chiefs’ sidelines to exchange greetings with his former coach, Andy Reid, and former QB teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

On the eve of the matchup, a video has now gone viral, showing Tyreek Hill playfully poking Andy Reid’s stomach and greeting Mahomes. While some were in awe of this union, others were quick to criticize Cheetah.

Tyreek Hill’s Reunion With the Chiefs Gets Mixed Reactions

In the now-viral video, the defending champs can be seen all geared up for their week 9 bout. Cheetah runs at HC Reid from behind, and then playfully pokes his stomach. They were all smiles and greeted each other. Hill then called for Mahomes, who was warming alongside the sidelines, saying, “Hey one-five!” The star QB promptly joined him and they shook hands while greeting each other.

As soon as the video surfaced, fans were quick to voice their two cents. One fan suggested that Mahomes and Reid may not have been enthusiastic about this union, commenting, “Mahomes and Reid wanted none of that lmao”

Another fan chimed in, describing the union as awkward, adding, “I hope they have better reunion after the game because what was that lol. They act like they haven’t spent years together.”

A baffled fan wrote, “Bro started poking his stomach”

Nevertheless, there were also those who expressed support for this union, with one person writing, “Nice to see they are still fam. Now eat em up cheetah”

Another fan wrote, “Ayo Cheetah good to see you back with the old crew! Patrick Mahomes, y’all keep it on the field!“

Setting aside the fan reactions, this highly anticipated bout will surely keep the fans at the edge of their seat till the clock runs out. Tyreek Hill, who joined the Dolphins last year, has shown a dominant presence on the gridiron this season, accumulating over 1000 yards in mere 8 games. According to some, he will break the all-time rushing yards record and is a serious non-QB MVP candidate.

Mahomes, on the other hand, struggled last week due to flu, and the team lost against the Broncos in a 15-point deficit. Experts also point fingers at the Chiefs’ receiving corps, as they keep limiting their star QB. So, it will surely be interesting to see how the defending champs fare against another AFC powerhouse.