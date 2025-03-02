mobile app bar

Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward: Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Gives His Verdict on the Team’s QB Choice

Reese Patanjo
Published

Shedeur Sanders, Tyrone Tracy, Cam Ward

Shedeur Sanders (L), Tyrone Tracy (M), Cam Ward (R); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have the opportunity to land either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in this year’s draft with the No. 3 pick. There have also been whispers that the team is willing to trade up for the No. 1 overall pick to secure their preferred choice between the two.

Giants running back Tyrone Tracy recently shared his thoughts on which quarterback he could see himself thriving alongside. He pointed out the strengths and weaknesses in each of their games and ultimately gave his preferred choice—though, of course, he remained diplomatic.

While the Giants fanbase is split on which player to favor, Tracy admitted (initially) that he likes Ward’s playstyle. He nearly let that preference slip but quickly walked it back, saying he likes both prospects.

“I would prefer Cam Ward,” Tracy stated. “Not prefer, I don’t want to say prefer. But I do like Cam Ward. I like his play style. But at the same time, Shedeur, he can come in and do his thing and nobody’s going to say nothing… I really don’t care who comes in, I really don’t. As long as you come in, put your best foot forward, and be a team player.”

Ultimately, it seems like Tracy just wants the team to draft the player who is going to be a leader among men. He prefers Ward, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t want Shedeur

Tracy then highlighted the qualities of both quarterbacks. He talked about how Ward will probably need to work on his throwing abilities, while Shedeur will need to work on his athleticism.

The star running back also pointed out that the game seems to come naturally to Ward, while referencing Shedeur’s footwork and suggesting it may be better than Ward’s.

“Just like little things that make them a little bit better than the other person. But for me personally, I really don’t care as long as whoever they pick comes in with good leadership, and learns and knows the playbook.”

It’s a good mindset for Tracy to have. For all he knows, the team might not end up with either player, depending on how the first few picks shake out. So, he shouldn’t get his hopes up too high about either option.

Additionally, Ward and Shedeur have been having a little competition with each other. The two have been open about wanting to be drafted number one, and a friendly competition has arisen.

It started with some trash talk a few weeks before the Combine. Now, the two are openly vocal about their confidence in their abilities and why they should go number one. Teams and players like Tracy must love the early competitive nature that the two are showcasing.

We’ll see how the draft board continues to shape up as we inch closer to D-Day. What started as Shedeur being the surefire number-one overall pick has turned into a flurry of debates. And there’s still plenty of drama to be had in the days leading up to the event.

