Jerry Jones Vs. Terry and Kim Pegula Mega Yacht Comparison: Does the Bills Owner Have a Bigger Boat Than the Cowboys Owner?

NFL team owners are known for their massive purchases, whether it’s clothes and watches, an exotic car, or a bizarre home. But recently, Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula caught attention for the cost of their new megayacht. They went viral for all the wrong reasons, and it got us wondering if the boat rivaled the likes of Jerry Jones.

So, what were those wrong reasons? The Bills are in the process of building a new stadium that’s going to cost $850 million, and the citizens of Buffalo will be footing the bill through their tax money. Now imagine how they felt when news broke that the Pegulas had just purchased a $100 million yacht.

That’s right, the Pegulas’ new yacht costs a whopping $100 million. It’s a stunning vessel with four stories and a “Top Five II” name crest on the side. Supposedly, the name is a nod to the Pegulas’ five children. It’s also 200 feet long and can reach a top speed of 16 knots.

: Many Bills fans are upset that team owners Terry and Kim Pegula own a mega-yacht worth nearly 100 MILLION dollars. Local taxpayers are paying at least $850 million for the team’s new stadium. pic.twitter.com/10hRthsn98 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 23, 2025

Taxpayer drama aside, the specs on the yacht got us wondering how it would look side-by-side with Jerry Jones’ yacht. The Dallas Cowboys owner built his in 2019, and it’s famously known as the site where he conducted operations for the 2020 Draft.

Well, not that it’s a competition or anything, but Jones’s yacht is considerably more luxurious. It’s 357 feet long with a gym, spa, two helicopter pads, a tender garage, and a beach club. Named after his wife, the Bravo Eugenia also has seven cabins and a top speed of 18 knots. It’s right on brand for the owner of the most popular sports team in Texas. After all, everything is bigger there.

While the two boats don’t share similarities in length, they certainly do in cultural impact. In both cases, fans were disgusted upon learning about the price of the vessels. Cowboys fans, especially, were frustrated over the team’s performance at the time and learned that the exorbitant ticket prices were partly funding Jones’ new yacht.

Jerry Jones’ yacht is a large yacht pic.twitter.com/kEyFo7u69p — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) January 28, 2020

The case with the Bills and the Pegulas is arguably more absurd, though. Together, Terry and Kim have a net worth of nearly $7 billion, yet they pushed for the city to fund a new stadium and aren’t on the hook for anything. Meanwhile, they’re buying luxury items that are flaunted to the fans. It’s not proper decorum and looks bad optically.

All in all, this is just typical behavior from NFL owners. Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but rich sports owners are often out of touch with today’s society and what it means to be respectful and polite. It’s how people like Jones and the Pegulas earned their money. At the end of the day, it’s seemingly hard to make billions of dollars and be nice to everyone in the process.