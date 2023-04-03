Gisele Bündchen vs Reese Witherspoon: Which Gorgeous Diva Has Amassed More Wealth?

After Tom Brady separated from his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen, neither of the stars had any idea about what was to befall on them. However, after six months of separation, the two celebs look seem to be figured out a healthy dynamic. Gisele Bündchen is reviving her career and living her best life, and as far as Tom Brady is concerned, the 45-year-old recently had a blast at the beach with his friends and kids.

Moreover, as soon a she two stars parted ways, rumors about their potential new partners started making the headlines. Fans linked the former Victoria’s Secret Angel with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, and Brady’s friend, Jefferey Soffer.

In fact, Tampa Tom also allegedly dipped his feet in the dating pool. Several renowned Instagram models were interested in being with him. Now, there’s another gorgeous woman who is speculated to be dating the future Hall of Famer.

Tom Brady probably got the hots for this actress

Brady’s dating life has always been in the spotlight. People are paying attention to his personal matters now more than ever. The star player actually divorced his wife last year. Similarly, Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon also recently filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Jim Toth, after 12 years of marriage.

In addition to this, a celebrity gossip insider, DeuxMoi, reported that Brady and Witherspoon are dating. “A-list actress who JUST announced her divorce is newly dating A-list NFL athlete who is also recently divorced,” a tipster wrote.

With the email legallyblonde@patriotsbuccaneers.com, the tipper made it clear who was the target of the rumors. The email addresses refer to Brady’s two Football teams and the well-known Witherspoon film.

Is Reese Witherspoon richer than Gisele?

Witherspoon is a popular actress and is often looked at as an American sweetheart. The 47-year-old actress starred in over 46 movies. Therefore, we can safely say that she is someone who is popular not only in the U.S. but also in the world.

Gisele, on the other hand, is also a world-renowned model who has appeared on more than 1,200 magazine covers. The net worth of both women is $400 million, which is way more Brady’s net worth which is $250 million.

Witherspoon was named world’s highest earning actress by Forbes in 2021. Simarly, Gisele was also the highest-paid model for fourteen consecutive year. The model still is amongst the five top stars who earn the most in the industry. Hence, both the ladies are well off and are equally rich. As far as Brady-Witherspoon rumors are concerned, if they are true, then Brady will end up dating another super powerful woman.