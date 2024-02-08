Maxx Crosby Wants Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs to Win Super Bowl LVIII for a Peculiar Reason; “They’re the Ones Standing in Our Way”

NFL’s magnum opus Super Bowl LVIII is around the corner. The clinical San Francisco 49ers take on the dominant Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium, Nevada this Sunday and there is only one question in everyone’s mind – Who will win the Super Bowl? While Brock Purdy led 49ers [14-5] have an all-round team performing with great efficiency, Patrick Mahomes‘ KC Chiefs are the defending champions and have been ruthless this season. Choosing a winner between the two has been a dilemma so far but not for Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

The Las Vegas Raiders Defensive End made an appearance on USA TV last night. When the host asked Maxx who he thought would win the Super Bowl this weekend, a few were shocked by his answer. Crosby revealed that he is rooting for his rival Mahomes to win the coveted prize this season. The DE backed his shocking answer by sharing that it would give him more joy to take his rivals off their pedestal next season and win the Super Bowl.

“You know at the end of the day people are asking me who I want to win, the Chiefs or the Niners; and for me you know selfishly I want the Chiefs to win. So that we could be the ones to take them down and take them off that pedestal. I take it personally. I have the ultimate respect for Mahomes and Chris Jones and all those guys. But they’re the ones standing in our way. So we’re looking forward to seeing them next season.”

NFL fans, upon hearing this, were left flabbergasted. They took to social media to vent their amusement. The common sentiment among fans was that it is ludicrous to root for your rivals to win a Super Bowl. A section of fans opined that defeating the Chiefs in a regular season match after a Super Bowl victory isn’t going to do any harm to their rivals. What Raiders should focus on is improving themselves rather than hoping for them to win rather than rooting for their rivals.

While the criticisms are valid against Crosby, the statement isn’t as ludicrous as it sounds when you consider his rivalry with Mahomes.

Here’s Why Maxx Crosby Rooting For Patrick Mahomes to Win The Super Bowl Makes Sense

The LA Raiders share a fierce rivalry with the KC Chiefs. One of the main catalysts for their beef is Maxx Crosby who is notorious for his trash-talking. He is adept at getting under the skin of his opposition and Patrick Mahomes has often been irked by his mind games. Despite getting annoyed by Crosby, Mahomes has always managed to maintain his performances.

To put things in perspective, the QB has a passer rating of 109.6 with 3,573 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions in 12 games against the Raiders. Crosby hence has always targeted Mahomes to put him off his game with many believing this rivalry to be personal for the talented DE.

The Raiders superstar is an admitted bad boy and for someone like him, defeating Mahomes with his performance man-to-man would be far more satisfying than watching Mahomes lose against someone else. Their rivalry is as personal as it gets for Crosby and hence defeating Mahomes with his efforts holds more value to Crosby.