“$67.5 Million to be Sacked 6 Times”: Jimmy Garoppolo’s Horrible Day Leads Davante Adams Into Spiking His Helmet on the Sidelines

The Las Vegas Raiders just suffered a dramatic loss against the Lions during MNF. Jimmy G, seemed exceptionally out of form and played a major hand in the 26-14 loss. In his comeback from a back injury, the Raiders QB had one of the worst performances of his career, completing only 10 of 21 passes for 126 yards, with one interception.

Most surprisingly, Garoppolo was sacked 6 times during the matchup. He is now also leading the NFL in INTs, with 9 in six games. The stats definitely don’t look good for the 31-year-old QB. The offense under Garoppolo fumbled hard tonight, failing on eight out of nine third-down attempts and all three fourth-down tries. Jimmy Garoppolo’s $67.5 million contract once again became the topic of discussion, following his weak performance.

However, some were quick to defend the QB as well, shifting the blame to coaching and an overall weak offense:

The Raiders offense ended the game with a total of 157 yards, a stark contrast to their 28th-ranked weekly average of 284.1 yards, falling short by over 125 yards. Star weapon Davante Adams displayed visible frustration as the Raiders’ lackluster offense continued to be disappointing during the matchup.

Davante Adams Lashes Out During Excruciating Loss

The QB didn’t connect with a single wide receiver in the first half. Davante Adams, despite being targeted seven times, caught one pass for 11 yards. His drop on a crucial third-down play in the late third quarter had a significant impact on the game. After Jimmy Garoppolo overthrew him on two consecutive targets late in the fourth quarter, Adams left the field early after showing signs of frustration and slammed down his helmet on the sidelines.

With the trade deadline tomorrow, some even called for the Raiders to trade Davante, and not to waste his talent.

Davante Adams was at a loss of words during the post-game interviews. The WR said that he felt “frustration” at tonight’s game but he still has confidence in the Raiders offense. However, according to him, the frustration of not being able to put a solid performance together is “hard to curb.”

Raiders have now fallen to a 3-5 record in the season. They will be hosting the struggling New York Giants on Sunday and hopefully get back in the win column after back-to-back losses.