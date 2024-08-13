“Feels Good Getting Paid”: Tua Tagovailoa Calls $212.4 Million Contract Extension “Life Changing”

Tua Tagovailoa’s recent contract extension with the Miami Dolphins has been turning heads in the NFL. The young quarterback inked a massive four-year, $212.4 million deal, including $93.141 million guaranteed. This agreement catapults Tua to the ranks of the league’s highest-paid signal-callers, placing him fourth in NFL history behind Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, and Jordan Love with a $53.1 million average annual salary.

In a candid sit-down with Kay Adams on FanDuel’s “Up & Adams,” Tua shared his thoughts on the new contract. “It feels good getting paid,” he admitted, clearly relieved to have the negotiations behind him. “It feels good that that’s (contract talks) over with and that we can move forward from that and focus on football.”

When pressed about how the deal might impact his on-field performance in the upcoming 2024 season, Tua indeed kept his response grounded. He acknowledged the “life-changing” nature of the contract for himself and his family while also touching on a key mental shift.

Tua explained that the financial security removes the stress of potential injury and allows him to play without second-guessing himself.

With the contract talks settled Tua’s sights are now set squarely on improvement. He’s diving into preparations for the season, determined to justify the Dolphins‘ investment and elevate his game to new heights.

Tua Is Laser-Focused And Taking All QB Reps in Practice

During the same episode, Tua talked about his dedication to his craft and how he is willing to push himself through Miami’s sweltering heat. Despite a recent heat advisory, the 26-year-old quarterback is diving headfirst into training camp and is also focused on taking every rep possible.

After a three-day hiatus, Tua hit the field on Monday with renewed intensity. He’s focused on fine-tuning his game, from perfecting play calls to ensuring his teammates can hear him clearly on the field. “Get back into the rhythm before we end up joint practicing with Washington,” Tua added.

Interestingly, Tua also shared his philosophy on his own development, pointing out his goal to become a better passer rather than a more elusive runner. This approach aligns well with the Dolphins’ star-studded receiving corps, featuring Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and newcomer Odell Beckham Jr.

With his contract situation resolved, expectations are high for Tua to step up as a team leader. Coming off a season where he led the league in passing yards, the pressure is on to not just replicate but surpass that performance.