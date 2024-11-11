mobile app bar

“Felt Good”: Kyler Murray Speaks Up About the Brutal Hit That Knocked Off His Helmet

Sneha Singh
Published

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before playing against the New York Jets at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before playing against the New York Jets at State Farm Stadium.
Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Image

Aaron Rodgers’ crew succumbed to their seventh defeat at the hands of Kyler Murray, but not without landing a hit on the quarterback.

Leading 14-3, Murray was deep in the Jets territory when he was blindsided by Quincy Williams. The QB didn’t catch a whiff of the linebacker before receiving a hit so hard that his helmet flew off his head. However, Murray remained unfazed, and after a brief struggle, he quickly reclaimed the ball.

He then calmly put his helmet back on before continuing his domination of New York. Just three plays later, Murray threw a 9-yard touchdown pass, his second score that game. As if this wasn’t enough, after the game, the star quarterback surprisingly expressed that he was somewhat glad the hit occurred.

“Kind of glad it happened,” said Murray. “Felt good… I don’t get hit too often. It was kind of an adrenaline rush. It’s a physical, violent game. I appreciate it.”

American football can sometimes be very violent, and Murray seems to be perfectly fine with it. Apart from the tiny bump, the 27-year-old Cardinals signal-caller performed spectacularly. Yet, he remains unsatisfied.

Kyler Murray reacts to Jets game

The 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year completed 22 out of 24 passes for 266 yards, and 3 combined touchdowns, with no interceptions in Sunday’s matchup at State Farm Stadium. Murray also broke the franchise’s previous record of 16 straight completions in 2017, with his 17th straight pass.

However, the quarterback remains unsatisfied and believes the journey is far from over. After the game, he tweeted that Arizona is heading into their bye week and they need to keep pushing in the coming weeks. He also thanked Cardinals fans for their support. On his official X account, Murray wrote:

“Big time win for the squad, going into the bye… unsatisfied, gotta keep going. Appreciate the Red Sea!”

Murray also responded to a video post of his hit at the hands of Adams with a humorous nonchalant GIF. NFL analyst Ari Meirov initially shared the clip and wrote in the caption, “Oh my goodness. Quincy Williams just LEVELED Kyler Murray, who had no idea he was coming.

While Murray remains humble about his success, his skill speaks through his on-field performance. Arizona head coach Jonathon Gannon didn’t hesitate to praise his quarterback, even going as far as to equate his Sunday performance to “the best player on the planet.”

“I think the quarterback was the best player on the planet today,” said Gannon via ESPN. “And, so, kudos to him.”

The Cardinals are 6-4 entering their bye-week. They are set to face the Seahawks next on Nov 24 at Lumen Field.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

