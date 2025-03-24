Kyler Murray Credits His Ex-NFL Dad and Ex-MLB Uncle for His Athleticism and Discipline

Kyler Murray is one of the more athletic QBs in the NFL. He can throw tight-spirited passes on a line or run circles around opposing defenders. And if you didn’t know, that athleticism runs in the family — Murray actually credits his relatives, who have their own backgrounds in sports, for shaping his skill set.

The Arizona Cardinals QB joined a Korean podcast, KBS World, to talk about his family’s impressive athletic lineage. It’s a topic that has always been a point of pride in Kyler’s household. However, his mother, Missy Murray, made sure to remind him that while his athleticism may come from his father, his intelligence is all thanks to her. As she probably puts it, without his smarts, those physical gifts wouldn’t matter much.

Murray is a third-generation Korean-American on his mother’s side. Missy, as she goes by. Her father, Carl W. Henderson, served in the US Army and Navy for over 35 years, during which he met his wife. Naturally, Kyler decided to show some love to his roots during the podcast.

“My mom always says I got my brains from her and my athleticism from my father,” Kyler said getting a laugh out of the host. “I was blessed and privileged enough to grow up with a dad who played at the highest level and was really good at it. So, I had his tutelage and mentorship.”

Kyler’s father, Kevin Murray, was a professional football QB back in the day. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year in his high school district during his senior year in 1982 before deciding to attend Texas A&M. As a freshman, he lit up the stage, winning the Southwest Conference Newcomer of the Year Award. But a nasty ankle injury early in his sophomore season sidelined him for the next two years.

After redshirting his junior year, Kevin was granted two more years of eligibility. He had an outstanding season in 1985, leading the Aggies to a Cotton Bowl win over Auburn. Then, in 1986, he broke most of the school’s passing records.

Kevin tried to go pro, but sadly, his ankle injury scared teams away, and he only ever played as a backup for the San Francisco 49ers in 1987 before ultimately retiring due to ongoing issues with the injury.

But it wasn’t just Kyler’s dad who had experience playing sports at the highest level.

“My uncle played in the MLB,” Kyler also shared. “So, he’s got that pedigree and understanding. To be able to grow up with my dad and my uncle in my corner, and understanding the level of work, discipline, and all of the things that it takes to be at this level, and get to this level, is a blessing in itself.”

Kyler’s uncle, Calvin Murray, played in the MLB from 1999 to 2004. He spent time with the San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, and Chicago Cubs. He was actually the player standing in the batter’s box against Randy Johnson when the Hall of Fame pitcher hit a dove with a fastball during a Spring Training game in 2001.

But Kyler went on to share that it wasn’t just the mentorship that got him to where he is today.

“But I was always motivated internally to get to where I wanted to get to. Which was ultimately playing in the NFL. And have an opportunity to play in the MLB. My dad always told me having options is the best.”

At a certain point, mentorship and tutelage can only go so far. Kyler eventually had to step up and perform to the best of his abilities. And he did. But there’s no doubt that having two professional athletes to call on gave him a bit of a leg up on the competition. After all, they had experienced some of the same hardships he was facing.

Today, Kyler has by far become the most prominent athlete of his family. He won the Heisman Trophy and was the first overall selection in the 2019 draft. And while he hasn’t been able to lead the Cardinals to any postseason success, he’s still viewed as one of the most talented QBs in the league. He’s paid handsomely for it as well (five-year, $230.5 million).