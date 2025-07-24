‘Few Years Ago, It Was Aaron Rodgers Against the Bills’: Justin Fields’ Injury Has ESPN Analyst Express Pity for the Unlucky Jets

If you can believe it, Jets quarterback Justin Fields was carted off the field today. It was revealed that he sustained a toe injury, and now the future of his season is in doubt. Fields came in with big expectations and excitement amidst an overhaul in New York. But now, it’s starting to feel like the same story all over again when it comes to quarterbacks for the team.

It should be noted that the extent of Fields’ injury is unknown as of now. It could be season-ending, or it might turn out to be nothing serious at all. Nonetheless, it’s not a good sign that he had to be carted off the field. He is the only legit quarterback the Jets have. Next up on the depth chart is Tyrod Taylor, who hasn’t started a game since 2023.

In light of the news, ESPN analyst Harry Douglas, who had the Jets as Super Bowl contenders ahead of the ‘23 season before Aaron Rodgers’ injury, went on a rant about the team’s struggles since their last playoff appearance in 2010. He seemingly felt bad for them given the extreme bad luck they’ve endured in the last few years.

“Why can’t we have nice things as an organization?” Douglas questioned on First Take. “A few years ago, it was Aaron Rodgers in the Monday Night Football game vs. the Buffalo Bills. And every single year, you hope that this team has answers, and they figured things out… But it’s just one thing, after another, after another, after another. So, that’s the deflating part.”

It’s certainly deflating news for Jets fans. When Rodgers went down three plays into Week 1 in ‘23, we all thought it was some kind of sick joke. It’s practically the exact same thing that happened to the team in 1999 with Vinny Testaverde. In both cases, the Jets were hyped up to be good, only for that excitement to be stomped out by Achilles injuries to their quarterbacks.

“Why can’t we have nice things as an organization?” —@HDouglas83 on Justin Fields being carted off at Jets practice pic.twitter.com/Y91rdKl41U — First Take (@FirstTake) July 24, 2025

How can an organization build confidence when every new quarterback they sign gets injured immediately? Furthermore, how can fans get invested when they’re continually punched in the gut every time they get excited for a season?

The team and its supporters have learned to expect bad things to happen. When times are going well, it’s not a celebration; it’s followed by thoughts of when it’s going to go bad again. It’s unfair, but it’s the way it is.

But where do the Jets go from here? First, we need to find out how severe the injury is before making any drastic decisions. There’s no point in expending resources to go get someone if Fields will be back by, say, Week 4. It’s not like this team has high playoff expectations.

However, if Fields is out for the season, then a move needs to be made. The Jets simply can’t put out a serious product with Taylor at the helm. That’s why Robert Griffin III threw out the idea of trading for Kirk Cousins, who’s wallowing on the Atlanta Falcons’ bench. It’s not the worst idea in the world, although Cousins has looked a bit washed in recent seasons.

If Justin Fields is out for the season, the New York Jets need to trade for Kirk Cousins. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 24, 2025

The bad news is that if it’s not Cousins, the free agent quarterbacks still on the market are putrid. Carson Wentz, Teddy Bridgewater, C.J. Beathard, and Tyler Huntley are about as good as it gets, which isn’t saying much. There are a few other options, though.

The Browns have a four-headed quarterback room as of now, and it’s highly unlikely they carry all of them into the season. New York could wait that situation out and scoop up the scraps that the other team tosses aside. The Patriots also have Joe Milton III, who looks to have some potential. It wouldn’t be the worst idea to inquire about his trade price.

At the end of the day, though, this sucks for Jets fans. Fields had a lot of hype coming into this season. Aaron Glenn brought him in once he became the coach and was ready to hand him the keys to the franchise. But now, that idea has been put on hold. Let’s hope it’s not too bad an injury and that Fields can get back on the field soon.