NFL World Prays for Terrell Owens, Who Loses 2 Loved Ones in 2 Days

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens looks on during the first half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

NFL legend Terrell Owens shared distressing news on his social media on Saturday. Owens, who spent 15 seasons in the NFL, posted two photos on Instagram with his family members. The post was in the memory of his close ones, who had unfortunately lost their lives recently.

Advertisement

The first slide of the post showed “Rest In Peace” penned amidst two doves, symbolizing peace. It was a tribute to Tony and Nita, close individuals to Owens. In one image, he stands with four people, one of whom is labeled Tony. Another picture features him with Nita. In the caption, he shared that he lost these two dear ones in the past two days. The note read:

“Devastated. No Words, Just Tears. 2 family deaths in 48 hours.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0Fd1fKut_g/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

After the Hall of Famer shared the tragic news of losing two cherished family members, a wave of heartfelt support came from his friends across various industries. From renowned actors and athletes to influential personalities, messages of condolence flooded the comment section.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anikets67918182/status/1728833841060774273?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Actress Claudia Jordan offered sympathies, stating, “I’m so sorry for your loss.”

American actor and singer Trevor Jackson shared, “”

Advertisement

Former Basketball player Matt Barnes expressed, “Sorry for your losses bro “

Youtuber King Cid encouraged, “Head up my guy praying for you “

German actor Boris Kodjoe conveyed, “Sending love and light, brother. “

American football safety Damar Hamlin sent support, saying, “Sending love big bro ✨”

Former football player Michael Strahan expressed, “Condolences, prayers, and love my brother!❤️”

Former wide receiver Chad Johnson shared, “My condolences boss man”

Terrell Owens himself met with an accident in the last month when he was hit by a car in Southern California. Owens got into an argument with a man while he was playing pickup basketball in Calabasas. Right after the game finished, the man rode his car into the former NFL star. But he wasn’t seriously injured, and the local police looked into the incident and found it as a deliberate act.

Terrell Owens’ Emotional Moments in the NFL

The ex-Cowboys player does not shy away from showing motions, and there have been instances during his playing days when he was caught by the cameras trying his best to hide his tears. In 2008, Owens, while playing for the Dallas Cowboys against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, caught a 57-yard game-winning touchdown pass in the game’s fourth quarter.

After the play, Owens got emotional, went to the sidelines, and cried his heart out. In a post-game interview, he revealed that the death of a family member was the reason why he teared up during the game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1216736246447460359?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In another instance, the Dallas Cowboys made it to the post-season with a 13-3 record in the 2007 season. However, they suffered a 17-21 loss to the New York Giants in the Divisional Round game. The media and critics blamed former Dallas QB Tony Romo for the franchise’s defeat as he took a weekend trip to Mexico a week before the game. However, during the press conference, Terrell Owens teared up while talking to the media while defending his teammate. He also delivered his now-famous line, “That’s my quarterback.”