NFL Single Game Recieving Record: Did Ja’Marr Chase Break the All-Time Record on Thursday?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) walks with a chain around his neck on the sidelines after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Bengals yet again couldn’t get over the line against their AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, and lost 35-34. We can place a whole lot of blame on Zac Taylor for his playcalling, their defense, and on the officials for missing obvious calls. But two players who deserve nothing but respect and appreciation are- Joe Burrow and his trusted weapon Ja’Marr Chase.

Cincy came up short but the duo obliterated the Ravens’ defense, like the last time, with Chase particularly having a career game. But did he break the all-time receiving record?

The answer is simply no. The former LSU wideout caught eleven passes from Burrow for a whopping 264 yards, along with 3TDs. This included two big gains of 67 yards and 70 yards.

While impressive, he didn’t come close to breaking the single-game receiving yards record. As per Sporting News, that record is still safe and belongs to Rams wide receiver Willie ‘Flipper’ Anderson.

Anderson put up a massive 336 receiving yards for the Rams against the Saints in 1989 on 15 receptions. However, his record came because the match went to overtime. The only player who came close to breaking the record was Hall of Fame receiver, Calvin ‘Megatron’ Johnson who finished the game with 329 yards in 2013.

Chase didn’t even break his personal best record, which he achieved in 2022, putting up 266 yards. The LSU Alum appears twice in all receiving yards leader for a single game. He’s 16th on the list for his 2022 performance and 19th for his today’s big game.

There are six wideouts with 300+ yards game. Those names include Stephone Paige, Jim Benton, Cloyce Box, and Julio Jones.

Chase didn’t break the single-game reception record either. His 11 receptions don’t bring him close to the stat leader in this category. Brandon Marshall recorded 21 receptions for the Broncos in 2009.

Despite his and Burrow’s mammoth performance, the Bengals failed to win yet again against Baltimore. They have won only once in the last 11 matches against their familiar foes. Joe Shiesty also threw for 428 yards on 34 completions and 4 TD passes. Cincinnati is now 4-6 for the season as they continue to lose to teams with winning records.