The Device That Helped Saquon Barkley Reach a 2,000-Yard Season After a Grade 3 ACL Tear

Back in 2020, when Saquon Barkley tore his ACL, not many expected the running back to return to his former self after recovery. ACL tears are especially tough for explosive players to overcome, and considering Barkley is as explosive and fast as it gets, it’s unbelievable that he has improved beyond his pre-2020 self. But how?

The secret behind this miracle is NeuFit’s Neubie. Up until a decade ago, suffering an ACL injury was as good as retirement. But with advancements of technology, stars like Saquon Barkley can return from an ACL tear with next to zero damage due to the unique value proposition that Neubie brings.

Before the device’s innovation, the usual practice was to treat and rehabilitate the muscles and ligaments in an ACL injury. After all, it’s a tear of the cruciate ligament, right? But NeuFit founder Garrett Salpeter realized that the injury also disrupts the neural pathways of the affected muscles, which don’t repair naturally. Salpeter and his team then began working on NeuFit.

Now, with the final product, athletes wear electrical pads on their body that send impulses when muscles contract. Due to this exercise targeting the central nervous system, the neural pathways that were disturbed start rewiring again.

Not only does this help in recovery, but it also means that the patient’s reflexes, balance, and overall moment become better than ever. In simple words, the device gives new life to your legs.

Apart from Barkley, Texans WR Stefon Diggs and Jets QB Aaron Rodgers have also used Neubie in their recovery journey. Joe Rogan is another celebrity who has publicly raved about the device after it solved his sciatica issues and back pain.

“I’ve been doing it for like three weeks and all my back pain is gone. Mobility is back, no more sciatica at all and every muscle feels looser,” the UFC color commentator said on his podcast.

In Saquon Barkley’s testimonial video for Neubie, the Eagles back described the device as a cheat code for its outsized benefits. While he admittedly wasn’t a fan of the entire process initially, Neufit’s product helped him realize how he had been nursing his injuries the wrong way.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a fun process, but it’s for good reasons and it’s showing you what you need to work on… I call it my little cheat code as it helps you get activated. Activation is really key… I’m definitely going to have to use (this) into my (daily) routine.”

For those out of the loop, Barkley in the early part of his career was extremely injury-prone—a factor that was widely discussed when the Eagles signed him as a free agent last season. But thanks to Neubie, Barkley has overcome many of his recurring issues and is now the baller we see today.

Recovering from a 3rd-grade ACL tear to rushing 2000 yards with the Eagles is truly inspirational from Saquon Barkley. What’s even more impressive is that he has gone on to break more than a handful of NFL records since the injury. Truly a historic season in all accords by the RB!