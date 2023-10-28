Financial Advisor Suggests Income Differential Between Billionaire Taylor Swift and NFL Star Travis Kelce Can Be “Problematic”

The blossoming romance between one of the biggest pop sensations on planet Earth and the two-time Super Bowl champion has become a huge chatter. Travis Kelce, the star TE for the Chiefs, seems to be going strong with Taylor Swift, but there’s no shortage of speculations around them. Now that the 12-time Grammy winner has become a billionaire, a professional advisor had thought-provoking takes on the couple through a financial lens.

According to a Forbes article written by Financial Advisor Natalie Colley, the couple’s income and spending disparities can be severely ‘problematic’. She thoroughly compared the NFL star’s finances with Taylor’s and even gave them a few tips to bridge the gaps.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Staggering Disparity in Net Worth

The author illustrated how women are currently making significant strides in the workforce, narrowing the wage gap with their counterparts, one out of three heterosexual marriages, to be exact. She also mentioned a study showcasing how men can experience higher stress when their partners out-earn them. She used these findings to highlight how Taylor and Travis can supposedly face hurdles in the future.

Then, the author noted that Taylor’s $92 million income last year was sevenfold than Travis’ $14 million. She stated that research shows how women tend to feel better when they earn more than their partners, while the opposite is true for men, writing;

“Despite societal expectations, research also suggests that the burden of being the family breadwinner has a negative impact on men’s health,” followed by, “This negative toll is not reflected in data amongst women, whose psychological well-being actually increases as they earn more.“

According to the article, there’s a 50% more risk of getting a divorce in a marriage, when the woman earns more. The author also highlighted how TayTay’s spending is significantly greater than Travis’.

Taylor Has Amassed Significantly More Wealth Than Travis

In Colley’s view, the couple could face financial hurdles as the NFL star cannot keep up with Taylor’s lifestyle. The author highlighted how one of Taylor’s jets is worth an estimated $26 million, which equals Travis’ two-year salary. She further stated that there can be emotional stress in the couple if the lower-income counterpart (Travis Kelce in this case) doesn’t have a say in financial decisions.

While the author delved deep into the potential challenges, she also acknowledged that she’s not a therapist, but an “interplay between money and psychology”. She advised couples to seek guidance from a therapist or a financial advisor if they face these hurdles. She noted that many couples tend to address the surface issues while ignoring the root causes.