Trevor Lawrence Details How the Jaguars Snapped Broncos Unbeaten Streak With His 3 TDs

Even though they were one of only five teams to reach the 10-win mark in the AFC, the Jacksonville Jaguars seemed to be the least respected of the bunch heading into Week 16. The New England Patriots and Drake Maye have emerged as the media favorites in recent weeks, and with the best overall record in the NFL, the Denver Broncos were equally the favorites of analysts and fans alike.

Suffice to say, no one was necessarily surprised to see the Broncos being listed as the betting favorites at home this Sunday afternoon, but what did seem to catch everyone off guard was the way in which the Jaguars were able to establish a commanding 17-point lead over what was supposed to be, at least on paper, the best team in all of professional football.

According to the pride and joy of Duval himself, Trevor Lawrence, the upset of the week was only made possible by a “full team effort.” In noting that “we knew what we were getting into,” Lawrence ultimately suggested that “we just made some more plays today than they did, and that’s just how it goes sometimes.”

The former Heisman trophy winner also mentioned that he “wouldn’t be surprised if we saw them again” in the postseason, but so long as he’s able to maintain his current form, that shouldn’t be much of an issue. Lawrence finished Week 16 with a 63.8% completion percentage, 279 passing yards, and three passing touchdowns, and he even managed to scramble on six separate occasions for a total of 20 rushing yards and a touchdown.

It’s now the second consecutive week in which Lawrence has produced 275+ passing yards, 3+ passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown. All of that helps to cap off what has now become a six-game win streak for the Jaguars, as the 26-year-old continues to play some of the best ball of his entire career.

Yet again, for one reason or another, this has yet to result in any kind of recognition from the masses. Thankfully, that doesn’t seem to bother Lawrence one bit. If anything, it seems to motivate him.

“We don’t really care if people are paying attention,” he shrugged. “I think that’s what we’re showing people, but it’s been fun. Obviously, we’ve got a couple of big ones left, so we’ve gotta take it one week at a time. This is where the fun starts, we’ve just got to keep it rolling.”

The Jags will now be tasked with duplicating their Week 14 win against the Indianapolis Colts, but now that the team is being led by a 44-year-old Philip Rivers, the contest just doesn’t appear to be as competitive on paper as it once did. After that, another divisional rematch, this time against the lowly Tennessee Titans, will be all that remains on their schedule.

Thanks to the Week 16 win, there’s now a very real chance at them closing the season on an 8-0 run. But what’s even more exciting is the fact that Jacksonville could be prowling its way right towards the AFC’s number-one seed.