Years Before Odell Beckham Jr. Came into the Picture, Kim Kardashian Reportedly Dated This NFL Superstar

Odell Beckham Jr. caused quite a stir in the NFL when he made his comeback with the Baltimore Ravens last season. He had to sit out the entire 2022 season to recover from a torn ACL he suffered during his Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.

But that’s not all that had people talking about him. Rumors started swirling in September 2023 about him dating the reality star Kim Kardashian after they were spotted spending time together. While they are keeping things quiet, fans are wondering if this would be Kim Kardashian’s first time dating an NFL player.

Well, that’s not the case, as Kim reportedly dated another former NFL superstar Reggie Bush for two years. They first met at the ESPY Awards in 2007 and soon entered a relationship, which also featured on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” At the time both of them were quite young and had just started to excel in their career.

While Bush was in his second season in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, Kardashian was gaining popularity with her reality TV show, making her name in the entertainment industry. In their two years of relationship, they even made several public appearances together and were once rumored to be engaged.

Their relationship didn’t last, despite the absence of serious personal issues. They mutually decided to part ways to focus on their careers. Reggie Bush was spending about six months each year playing in the NFL, While Kim was in the spotlight for back-to-back seasons of her show.

They could not spend much time together, so they ended their relationship in 2009. Although the relationship didn’t succeed, they both went on to achieve greatness in their individual fields. Currently, Bush is in a marriage with the famous dancer Lilit Avagyan. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has been married twice to Kris Humphries and Kanye West, and she is currently dating Odell Beckham Jr.

Reggie Bush retired from the NFL in 2017 after playing 11 seasons as a running back with five NFL teams: New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills. In his tenure he started in 96 of 134 games, rushing for 5,490 yards and scoring 36 touchdowns.

Kim Kardashian to Have a Baby with Odell Beckham Jr.?

Now when Kim is dating another NFL star player Odell Beckham Jr. she is hoping her new boyfriend will be the one she will be having her fifth kid with. Sources close to the reality celebrity exclusive revealed to Life & Style that Kim is considering asking Odell to be a sperm donor, even though they have been dating for a few months. An insider revealed,

“She wants another child and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell — he has such great genetics and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be. She has plenty of frozen eggs so it’s really just a matter of talking Odell into this plan, even if that means making it worth his while financially!”

Kim is planning to expand her family as she already has four kids with Kanye West: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. Odell, on the other hand, shares a two-year-old son, Zydn, with his former girlfriend, Lauren Wood.