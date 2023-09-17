Aaron Rodgers, Who is Set to Bag $37,500,000 for 2023 Season, Wants to Return in Postseason After Successful Surgery

Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) greets the cheers of fans on his first appearance as a Jet against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is not ready to call it a season just yet, despite suffering from a horrifying Achilles tear in Jets opener. The NY quarterback, who is set to earn around $37,500,000 for the 2023 season as per Spotrac, aims to return again for a postseason stint, after going through a surgery to speed up his recovery.

Advertisement

Experts, at the time of his injury, believed Rodgers would not return any sooner than week 1 of next season. However, defying all odds, Rodgers’ optimism prompted him to aim for a postseason stint. Looks like Rodgers was not kidding when he said he’s fully committed to the Jets’ project.

Aaron Rodgers Opts for an Innovative Surgery in Order to Make an Early Return

At this point, no one can question the commitment of Aaron Rodgers. His optimism is on full display as he looks at a challenging journey in front of him. The veteran QB wants to be back on the field after undergoing a surgery on his torn Achilles. Renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed an unorthodox procedure on Aaron, similar to what he did back in 2013 when Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles.

Advertisement

Apparently, Dr. ElAttrache has installed an internal brace known as an Achilles “speed bridge” on Rodgers’ fully ruptured left Achilles. This procedure is designed to fast-track the standard rehabilitation process and allow Rodgers a speedier return. The innovative approach aims at ensuring full recovery for athletes in as little as four months, from what is typically a season-ending injury.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1703198904072782205?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Reflecting on the same, Rodgers, on “The Pat McAfee Show” said, “There’s a lot of different ideas about the overall length of the rehab. I think what I’d like to say is, just because nobody’s ever done it in a certain way doesn’t mean it’s not possible. I definitely have some odds stacked against me based on age, but I like it. Stack all the odds up against me and see what happens.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1702767371910603019?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If all goes well, Rodgers could potentially be ready to make a comeback in mid-January. This would be right around the start of the playoffs, given the Jets secure a postseason spot.

Advertisement

Despite Sustaining an Awful Injury, Aaron Rodgers is Set to Earn the Big Bucks

One thing that is on everyone’s mind is the financial liability of the New York Jets after Aaron Rodgers got injured just four snaps into his debut. As per Spotrac, Rodgers is on track to earn $37.5 million for the 2023 season. This is despite playing only 75 seconds in the opening game.

His two-year contract with the Jets is reportedly guaranteed. This means that he could pocket $75 million over the next two seasons, even if he doesn’t step foot on the field again. However, things will get better for Aaron quite soon, as the surgery on the QB was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who has treated the likes of Tom Brady, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Kobe Bryant, and Zack Greinke, to name a few.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1702485778801070404?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For now, the New York Jets would have to work without the NFL legend in order to reach the playoffs and in case Zach Wilson ends up proving his critics wrong, Aaron Rodgers will be further motivated to return to the field during the postseason.