“Fire Everyone In The Front Office”: RGIII’s Bold Take on Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets

Ayush Juneja
Published

Robert Griffin(L) and Aaron Rodgers(R)

Credits- Imagn Images

The New York Jets are in complete disarray as they suffer another humiliating loss, 22-25 to the Patriots. The hype around Rodgers and their stacked roster has died down as the team goes from potential AFC Championship contenders to the team battling for a top-five pick in next year’s draft.

They are 2-6 for the season and Robert Griffin III believes this is the end of the road for that poor front office as he takes a shot at Green Gang’s leadership. Taking to X, RGIII spoke his mind about the Jets following their sixth loss, stating that their problems stem from a lack of winning culture.

He went on to absolve Robert Saleh of the blame, stating they keep underperforming despite a loaded roster. He believes they should be winning ball games comfortably, yet they languish at the bottom with a similar record as New England.

“They have a culture problem and are underperforming after the notion for years was they were a “QB away” from being Super Bowl contenders. The only option to fix the culture isn’t to get Aaron Rodgers more of his former teammates. It’s is to fire everyone in the front office, move on after the season from the New York Rodgers, and start over.”

However, Griffin doesn’t want Woody Johnson to fire them right away. He wants them to stay for the season and turn things around or witness the failure in what is possibly Rodgers’s final season. Talent is there, they just need leadership, per the analyst.

It’s hard to disagree with anything that RGIII said. But there are some things that Griffin didn’t take into account.

Real concerns surrounding the Jets

The Jets haven’t made the playoffs in 13 years. They haven’t reached the Super Bowl in over half a century. They don’t have a winning culture and having Rodgers wasn’t going to change that. But saying Robert Saleh wasn’t the problem just doesn’t cut it.

While the defense prospered, the offense struggled under him and he failed to address it. Saleh should have hired a better offensive coordinator instead of letting outside decisions influence his team.

The whole organization has catered to their aging QBs’ needs. Firing Saleh also seems like a spur-of-the-moment decision because they didn’t have a replacement ready. Also, the whole blame cannot be placed on the front office. They did manage to assemble a great roster for short-term success but unfortunately failed to deliver.

A lot is going on behind the scenes in New York that no one is privy to. This season seems unsalvageable. It’s time to take a step back and see what went wrong after the season, trying to get things back on track to use the exceptional talent in the roster.

