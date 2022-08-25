Micah Parsons takes on $17 million Skip Bayless and $14 million NFL legend by joining ‘Undisputed’

Micah Parsons splashed onto the scene last year with the Dallas Cowboys. It didn’t take long for his impact to be felt and catapult the Cowboys into a dangerous team.

Last offseason, the Dallas Cowboys used their first round pick on a linebacker out of Penn State. His name was Micah Parsons and he was going to put the league on notice.

2 minutes and 23 seconds of Micah Parsons highlights from his time at Penn State pic.twitter.com/Kv9hp62tbD — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) April 30, 2021



After compiling a season with 84 total tackles, 13 sacks (as a linebacker), and 3 forced fumbles, Parsons has shown his ability to take over games. Parsons’ versatility as a coverage linebacker and a pass rusher creates many game changing opportunities.

Following a disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers at home, Parsons is trying to change the Cowboys’ awful playoff woes. With a stacked offense and a young defense, the Cowboys are trying to make it out of the NFC.

Micah Parsons will headline Undisputed with huge Cowboys fan, Skip Bayless

The trend for athletes regularly appearing on sports talk shows started with Aaron Rodgers and the Pat McAfee show. Last season, Rodgers came onto Pat’s show live at least once a week during the season.

This brought in a lot of viewers as everyone was interested to see what Rodgers thought about the game they just played in. Being on a talk show allowed a sense of comfort and let the game’s proceedings completely sink in.

This year, Parsons will be joining Shannon Sharpe, net worth of $14 million, and Skip Bayless, net worth of $17 million, on Undisputed every Tuesday morning. This calls for entertaining TV as Sharpe and Bayless always get into heated debates with one another.

Blessings ! Excited to start this journey ! https://t.co/9go0KPykHa — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 24, 2022

A main talking point on the show is the Dallas Cowboys. After having covered them for 17 seasons, Bayless is still a huge fan of the team. Shannon, on the other hand, is not a believer and mocks Cowboys fans for their unrealistic hopes.

Now imagine if a Cowboys’ player was there on the show to stand up for himself and his team. It is expected that Parsons will face a lot of praise when they win and heat when they lose. It will be interesting to see how Parsons conducts himself after being known as a fiery player.

