Mayor of Margate City Where Jason and Kylie Kelce Faced Altercation, Apologizes

Players getting into altercations with rowdy or over-enthusiastic fans is a common theme across sports. Something similar happened in Margate, New Jersey, when an eager and persistent fan demanded Jason Kelce take a selfie with her. When it didn’t go her way, the rowdy fan didn’t back down, even screaming at Jason’s wife Kylie’s face, possibly ruining their outing. This incident has since sparked widespread criticism, leading to a response from the Mayor himself.

Advertisement

As per Philly ChitChat, the Mayor of Margate City has swiftly apologized for the incident. During his appearance on Mike and Diane’s Morning Show, Mayor Collins extended his apologies to Jason and Kylie for their ruined date and even generously offered the couple a chance for a re-do.

“On behalf of the City of Margate, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason and Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the Holiday weekend,” He stated. “As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me.”

Jason and Kylie were reportedly on a romantic weekend in the city of Margate, close to where they reside. On their way to Steve & Cookies by the Sea, a famous local spot, the couple was approached by an unknown woman.

While the couple was waiting in Jason’s Tesla, attempting to find a parking spot, the woman began thumping on Jason’s car for attention, prompting everyone to exit the vehicle. She then insisted on taking a photo with Jason Kelce, which he understandably declined. Unable to get her way, the fan went berserk.

As Kylie defended their decision to not pose for the picture, the woman shouted obscenities and asserted that the Kelce family wouldn’t ever be allowed in Margate. “I don’t give a f**k who you are, you will never be allowed in this town,” she screamed.

However, like a true Philadelphian, Kylie didn’t back down. She asked the woman to walk away, rather than embarrass herself. “I can smell the alcohol in your breath; you’re embarrassing yourselves,” Kylie retorted.

Kylie Kelce is basically the Queen of Philly and this lady is saying she’ll never be allowed in town again for refusing a picture? @BarstoolPhilly pic.twitter.com/FJEm5xKkda — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 29, 2024

Fans agree with how Kylie handled the situation, something she shouldn’t have had to do in the first place. They feel the entitlement among fans is getting out of hand. They feel the players should have the right to refuse anyone, even when they are in public. Do you think Kylie handled it properly?