“He’s a Beast”: Fans Urge 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist to Join NFL Amid Interest From Multiple Teams

Former Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson was recently released by the WWE, a move that many saw coming. However, It’s not all gloom and doom because now he’s got “multiple” NFL teams knocking on his door! And with reports circulating on social media, fans are eagerly anticipating Steveson’s potential transition to the gridiron.

Gable Steveson is not exactly a stranger to the idea of switching gears from wrestling to football. Back in 2021, a Buffalo Bills scout already had their eye on him after his Tokyo Olympic gold medal win. And now, with his WWE stint behind him, it looks like he could be thinking about it again.

“Multiple NFL teams have reached out to Gable Steveson. He has also been training at Kill Cliff FC with Henri Hooft and Robbie Lawler. There is no shortage of opportunities to compete.” Steveson’s manager, Dave Martin said, per The MMA Hour.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see him tackle the football field, and who can blame them? “He’s a beast,” one fan stated, while, another added, “He’d need some technique on the DL, but he’s a natural beast.”

At just 23 years old, standing at 6’1″ and weighing in at 265 pounds, Gable Steveson’s athletic prowess speaks for itself. He’s got a solid foundation for a career in professional sports with a collegiate wrestling record of 67-2 and a senior contest record of 40-6.

But will he opt for the NFL or venture into mixed martial arts? It’s indeed a tough call, and fans are itching to find out which path he’ll choose.

Gable Steveson’s Manager Hints at Exciting News About Upcoming Journey

Adding his name to the roster of WWE stars released last week, Gable Steveson’s departure marks the end of a chapter. He made appearances at live NXT events and dark matches on SmackDown after signing a multi-year deal with WWE in 2021. However, his only televised bout ended in a no-contest against Baron Corbin at an NXT pay-per-view event last year.

Appearing on “The MMA Hour” podcast, Dave Martin, Gable’s manager added:

“Gable Steveson is very grateful for the opportunities he had with WWE and would like to thank everybody in the organization who helped him get there. He would also like to thank the fans who supported him on his professional wrestling journey. Now, Gable is ready to resume competing against elite level competition and looks forward to sharing big news with you all very soon.”

The brevity of Brock Lesnar’s time with the Minnesota Vikings underscores the immense difficulty in transitioning to a new professional field. With NFL training camps on the horizon and the Olympic wrestling trials behind him, Gable Steveson finds himself at an important juncture of his career.

The window for the 2024 season is closing fast, leaving little time for Steveson to adjust. And while the NFL may not be the obvious choice, it’s one that remains on the table.