NFL Veteran Claps Back At Bills Haters Doubting Xavier Worthy Pass by Buffalo

Eyebrows were raised when the Bills traded their 28th overall pick to perennial AFC rivals Chiefs, allowing them to draft Xavier Worthy. Fans were baffled as to why Buffalo wouldn’t take the fastest man in the Combine. They did, however, end up taking Keon Coleman, who feels like a better fit for the organization.

Interestingly, when Steven Smith Sr took to his YouTube show to review the top receivers drafted this year, he felt the Bills made a tactical decision in passing up Worthy for Coleman. The former player asserted that Buffalo had a system that didn’t require them to draft a speedster. Instead, they needed a big presence which they got in 6’3 Coleman.

On the other hand, Kansas City needed someone with a blistering pace who could stretch the play and attack the opposition’s defenses differently. Andy Reid‘s current system works on having Travis Kelce maintain a big presence in the Red Zone. However, he also needs a guy who is a fast runner and an able catcher which they now have in Worthy and Marquise Brown. Hence, analyzing the situation, Smith said,

“The Bills don’t need that kind of speed. They need someone with a bigger presence. But the Chiefs need a speed guy because that’s their offence. They want to attack defences with leverage. They want to attack defences with different kinds of window dressing. But ultimately Andy Reid has a prototype. He wants a big body guy who could possess but then also he wants a speed guy who could catch the football. I love this and it’s strategic.”

Another benefit of trading up for the Chiefs is the 5th year option available to the 1st round picks. Having that option helps the team manage their salary cap. Meanwhile, the Bills managed to get additional draft capital and still signed the player they wanted.

However, with so many additional signings on the offensive side of the ball, the former Longhorns receiver might have to perform some special duties, similar to what Tyreek Hill did in the past.

Xavier Worthy Will Have an Additional Role on the Chiefs

While Rashee Rice is looking at a possible suspension, Kansas City has Hollywood Brown, Travis Kelce, Skyy Moore, and Kadarius Toney for the time being. Moreover, with the addition of Xavier Worthy, they could survive without Rice. If everyone stays fit, there is a chance that the former Longhorns wideout might not get as many opportunities as others in the receiving department. Yet, he could still step out on the field in a different role.

As per Cam Woolfe, Worthy might be used as a special teams player by the Chiefs’s special teams coach Dave Toub. With the rule changes in kick returns and on-side kicks, Xavier’s slender frame and speed give him an advantage as a kick returner. Kadarius Tooney played this role in the past but this time Worthy and Louis Rees Zammit are expected to take care of it.

The Chiefs now look set to do the three-peat. After struggling offensively last season, and being unable to find a player like Tyreek Hill, who can stretch defenses and run fast in the open spaces, they went out and got two speedsters in Worthy and Brown. On the other hand, while Travis Kelce is slowing down and couldn’t get 1000 yards last season, they drafted TCU’s TE Jared Wiley as a long-term replacement.

Furthermore, the team now has enough offensive ammunition to help Mahomes hit his 2022 numbers, and while they let Sneed go, Spagnuilo will help the defense function at the highest level. Hence, even though the other AFC teams have stepped up their game, the Chiefs still look like the team to beat.