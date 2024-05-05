Did Odell Beckham Jr. Eye Chiefs and Bills Before Joining Dolphins? NFL Insider Discusses 1-Year Deal

Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) stands on the field before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has decided to join the Miami Dolphins after testing the waters of free agency for the third consecutive year. The one-year deal, valued at $3 million, has the potential to reach a maximum value of $8.25 million. But it’s nothing but a steal for the club, considering what OBJ brings to the table. And at the same time, it wasn’t like the star wideout didn’t have other options.

During a recent episode of “NFL LIVE,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN provided insights into the Miami Dolphins’ pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. Fowler revealed that the Dolphins had been actively pursuing him for weeks, and it was the incentive package they offered that ultimately sealed the deal.

Interestingly, however, OBJ had also been considering offers from the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills before finalizing his decision to join the Dolphins.

“I was told Kansas City was appealing to Beckham in the process, Buffalo a little bit as well. But Miami sold him. They were the most persistent,” the NFL insider added.

According to Fowler, Beckham is particularly intrigued by the opportunity to showcase his talents under the guidance of head coach Mike McDaniels. He believes the Dolphins’ head man will prioritize getting him the ball. The 2023 season wasn’t very kind to Beckham, eventually leading to a brief and unimpressive stint with the Ravens.

He had accumulated less than just 600 receiving yards. Moreover, Fowler’s sources informed him that Beckham could be stepping in as the Dolphins’ inside receiver.

How Does Odell Beckham Jr. Fit Into the Miami Dolphins’ Offense?

With Odell Beckham Jr. now on board, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver room is like no other in the NFL. They’ve got a star-studded lineup, featuring the likes of five-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who has been crushing it with three straight 1,000-yard seasons to kick off his NFL career.

Since they teamed up in 2022, Hill and Waddle have been tearing it up as the most productive wide receiver duo in the league. Yet, the interesting part is that nobody else on the team managed to grab more than 32 catches in the past two seasons. And when Hill and Waddle both went down with injuries toward the end of last season, it was crystal clear just how much the Dolphins relied on their dynamic duo.

This is where OBJ comes in. If he’s able to outshine rookies Malik Washington and Tahj Washington, along with other wideouts like Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, and Erik Ezukanma, he’ll solidify his place in the rotation. Moreover, Beckham’s presence adds a touch of star power to the Dolphins’ locker room.