Following in Coach Prime’s Footsteps, Will Compton Preaches Emotional Message: “We All Retire”

Former NFL linebacker and “Bussin with the Boys” host, Will Compton, recently shared a crucial message for aspiring athletes chasing the NFL dream–a journey he intimately understands. Inspired by Deion Sanders’ words, Compton stressed the stark reality awaiting players when their football journey comes to an end. Many face the daunting task of navigating through the darkness they’ve accidentally created around themselves, having felt invincible during their NFL/college football careers.

Advertisement

In the video he posted on X, Will pointed toward the importance of prioritizing life beyond the football field, especially for students still in school. He expressed concern that many young athletes overlook the opportunities they have, taking them for granted.

Will vividly painted a picture of how joining the NFL, landing a spot in a D1 program, or securing a football scholarship presents not just an athletic opportunity, but also invaluable networking, personal growth, and widespread popularity. Yet, he feels that far too often, these opportunities are squandered due to a misplaced sense of perpetual glory.

Advertisement

“We all retire, whether it’s after high school, whether it’s after college, whether it’s a couple of years in the pros, whether it’s, a long time in the pros. It doesn’t matter. We all have the same anxieties when it’s coming to an end. What are we going to do next?” Will added. “Man, you’re just you’re wasting it. Because I swear to God, you are going to get humbled sooner rather than later.“

Will underscored, with unwavering certainty, the hard reality that this sense of invincibility naturally fades once the spotlight dims. He recalled a tragic incident involving his former teammate, who sadly lost his life due to liver failure and ended up homeless. Perhaps things could have been different if he had leveraged his fame for financial gains.

Compton drove home the sobering truth that failing to capitalize on available resources inevitably leads to a humbling confrontation with life’s realities. His idea behind the message wasn’t to dissuade aspiring athletes from pursuing greatness. Rather, it was a call to prepare for life beyond the field.

Which Deion Sanders’ Video Made Will Compton Voice Out His Emotions?

Deion Sanders’ recent viral video addressing his athletes shed light on the concerning trend in the NIL era, just as Will Compton did. His attitude during a recent talk with his players was far from upbeat after the Colorado Buffaloes head coach received a troubling letter from a campus professor, detailing how some players were disengaged and posing a distraction during classes. Prime wasted no time in addressing the issues head-on.

Advertisement

He gathered the team and delivered a frank message in which he expressed his disappointment and urged the youngsters to refocus and make use of the opportunities they had at hand.

“It bothers me to the fact that we are not only a football team, but we try to prepare you for life. We are trying to get you ready to live in that land, right after this one,” Sanders said.

Coach Prime, as everyone knows, never minces his words, just as he did while leading the letter aloud to the entire team. He drew parallels to various scenarios, showing the concept of being physically present but mentally absent. The point was to highlight the contrast between ability and talent, stressing that without the right mindset, talent alone isn’t enough.

As a matter of fact, Deion Sanders understands the importance of coaches adapting to this changing landscape, but he also wishes to make his team understand that the majority of players won’t go pro. More so, the focus should shift to education, life skills, and preparing for the future beyond football.