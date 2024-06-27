“Stop Reacting”: Deion Sanders Has Stern Awakenings For His 1.8 Million Followers

Deion Sanders is undeniably one of the most motivating figures in the American sporting landscape. Unlike other motivation gurus, Coach Prime’s credibility stems from the simple fact that he has lived what he preaches.

Thus every word from the NFL legend’s is gospel for millions of his followers. Luckily for them, Deion Sanders is back motivating on social media. What separates the greatest athletes from their peers is their insatiable hunger to excel.

This hunger doesn’t let them live with it. Instead, it is this chase for excellence that makes them put in the extra effort to win it all.

Being a certified legend himself, Deion Sanders knows a few things about channelling this insatiable hunger for excellence in a positive manner. In his latest post on “X”, the Colorado Buffs HC explained how.

“Stop reacting and start being proactive. You’re 1 step late, 1 thought tardy & 1 moment behind. Let’s get ahead of things & make them happen & not react to them happening. Get up a lil earlier, think outside your box & let’s get it! You’re a doer not a re-actor.”

Interestingly, Coach Prime’s wisdom on being proactive and putting in the extra mile comes days after he admitted to making costly mistakes in his first season at Colorado.

“I Needed A Little More Patience” – Deion Sanders Outlines His Shortcomings From Buffs 1st Season

For someone who is the epitome of excellence for many, Deion Sanders hasn’t made swashbuckling waves in his coaching career. When he took over the Buffs last season, many expected Coach Prime to finally restore the lost glory of the Colorado-based team. However, despite the bright start, the Buffs fizzled out and ended the season with a 4-8 record.

Coach Prime in his latest media appearance admitted that his team’s shortcomings from last season entirely lie on him. Deion Sanders admitted that he could have been more patient in his conduct and marshalled his coaching staff better.

“I needed a little more patience in certain areas,” Sanders said. “I know what’s supposed to be happening and I’m hearing what’s supposed to be happening and if it’s not happening…my best statement I make to the staff is if you allow it to happen, that’s on you. It’s just consequently on me.”

This naturally hurt him as a 4-8 performance is way below the standards that he preaches and sets for himself. Deion Sanders proceeded to boldly admit that last season’s failure to impress made him have self-doubts wondering if he was taking decisions emotionally – a practice which Coach Prime is not a fan of.

“I expect what I expect. I want what I want. I really do. And when you don’t see it materialize, it hurts… You have to digress a bit and say, ‘Did I make the right decision? Did I make the right decision or did I make an emotional decision?’ And I never make decisions based on emotions, because we suffer when you make a decision based on emotions.”

With Colorado having moved from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big 12, an improved showing is definitely expected. With star players like Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders JR., Coach Prime has no excuses if he fails to impress in his sophomore year with the Buffs. It will be interesting to see how the Buffs are set up this season amidst all the controversies that have already ensued.