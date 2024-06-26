Swifties Get Blamed for Leaking Travis Kelce’s Clip of Fawning Over Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis KeIce watch as Ice Spice performs in the Sahara tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024.

Swifties have time, and time again proved that their passion and love for Taylor Swift knows no bounds. The latest example of the Swifties’ undying love for the pop star was seen when they leaked a clip from Travis Kelce’s latest podcast appearance on ‘Bussin with the Boys’.

Advertisement

In the wee hours of last night, a Taylor Swift fan account posted a 10-minute snippet from Kelce’s recent podcast appearance. The video instantly went viral as it captured the NFL star opening up about his first inklings of falling for Taylor Swift.

Travis, in the clip, was also seen reminiscing about the Bad Blood hitmaker’s first appearance at Arrowhead and how she won him over with a small, albeit massively impactful gesture. The Chiefs TE recalled that Taylor chose to watch her first-ever Chiefs game with his family and friends instead of opting for a separate viewing suite, which instantly struck a chord with him. He basically knew right then and there that she was the one.

“The first game she came to with the Bears [in September 2023], I was like I can set you up with everything and she just walked in. She was like, ‘I just want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody.’ And I was like she got points for that. I was like, damn, she’s in the madness and wants to support me. She really won me over with that one.”

The leaked clip was bound to go viral, thanks to the Swifties. However, while Travis’ earnestness was delightful for the fanbase, host Will Compton was clearly not happy with the clip airing on social media prematurely. He was left shocked when he saw the clip on “X” and revealed that the leak occurred because the Swifties infiltrated his cyber security system.

“Absolutely no clue how this got leaked… We are working to get the episode up shortly but the Swifties have infiltrated our cyber security system,” he wrote in a tweet.

Absolutely no clue how this got leaked. We are working to get the episode up shortly but the Swifties have infiltrated our cyber security system https://t.co/zoWVD7i7c9 — Will Compton (@_willcompton) June 25, 2024

While the user who posted the clip defended herself by revealing that the video was already available on YouTube, Compton was clear in his stance. However, as hours passed, the leak became a blessing in disguise for the Will Compton and Taylor Lewan-hosted podcast.

Will Compton Comes Full Circle on Swifties

For many marketing enthusiasts, a leaked clip has taken the place of a traditional trailer or a teaser. A similar effect was seen here for ‘Bussin’ with the Boys’. The 10-minute snippet was so powerful and heartwarming for the Swifties that they clamored for more. And where will they find more of it? On the official YouTube channel of the podcast.

What turned out to be a disgruntled morning for Compton soon became an unintentional marketing masterstroke. The podcast episode, upon its release, received immense traction. This eventually led to the former NFL linebacker biting his former words as he took to “X” to shower love on the Swifties.

“Dude I love the Swifties… Whatever y’all need I’ll do it,” posted Compton on “X”.

Dude I love the Swifties Whatever y’all need I’ll do it — Will Compton (@_willcompton) June 25, 2024

He then went on to reveal that the insane traction has gotten him to contemplate becoming a Swiftie himself. “I might have to become a Swiftie with the support this podcast episode with Travis is getting,” said the former NFL player.

I might have to become a Swiftie with the support this podcast episode with Travis is getting — Will Compton (@_willcompton) June 25, 2024

Truly a crazy day for Compton. From blaming the Swifties for a cyber security breach to seeing his podcast skyrocketing due to the leak to contemplating joining the cyber security leakers — life did come full circle for the former NFL player today.