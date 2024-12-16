“Football Can Be a Thing of Beauty and Brutal….”: Brett Favre Sends Prayers to Grant DuBose and Family After Serious Head Injury

On left- Brett Favre and on right- Grant DuBose. Credit- Imagn Images

Football reared its ugly head as Grant DuBose paid the price for playing the sport he loves. In the road loss against the Texans, the Dolphins wideout took a hit to the head after catching the pass in the middle of the field from Tua Tagovailoa. Just as Grant beat his marker and caught the ball, Houston Safety Calen Bullock lunged at him, leading to a helmet-to-helmet clash between two players.

Thoughts and prayers from the NFL world came pouring in, including one from Hall of Fame QB, Brett Favre.

Favre took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his sympathies with the Grant family following the brutal hit. Reflecting on the incident, Favre highlighted the dual nature of football, acknowledging that its darker, more violent side unfortunately took center stage today.

“Football can be a thing of beauty and brutal at the same time. Unfortunately, this is the latter. Prayers for Grant and his family.”

Football can be a thing of beauty and brutal at the same time. Unfortunately, this is the latter. Prayers for Grant and his family. https://t.co/XV0fiF6ui5 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) December 15, 2024

Fans took to social media to react to the devastating hit, with many offering prayers for Grant. One fan compared football to MMA, calling it even more brutal, while another criticized quarterbacks for endangering their wide receivers by throwing risky passes.

Some fans accused the Houston Texans of playing dirty, pointing fingers at head coach DeMeco Ryans and suggesting his team fosters a physical, borderline dangerous style of play.

Hope he is okay. — Cindy Hels (@Realcindyhels) December 15, 2024

Another chimed in and stated,

To me, its scarier in many ways than MMA. — xxAMERICANAxx (@xxamericanaxx) December 15, 2024

A user commented,

QBs need to stop hanging these guys out to dry. — Matt (@matt47871) December 15, 2024

Others pointed out,

Curious. Houston the new ‘bad boys’ in regards to nasty play? — JoeyBagODonuts (@onlykneel4God) December 15, 2024

DuBose stayed down for a long time following the hit as the medical personnel worked on him. He was put in a brace before being carted off the field and rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

He will stay there overnight and more information will come on Monday. However, initial reports have been positive. Both Tua and HC Mike McDaniels stated that DuBose is doing better and is recovering during the post-game presser.