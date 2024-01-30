For One Very Important Person, Seattle Seahawks Were Closely Watching Baltimore Ravens Vs Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game

The Seattle Seahawks seem to be itching to get their hands on Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. However, they planned on waiting for the Ravens vs Chiefs AFC Championship game to end so that Mike could take out time for the interview.

Lucky for them, the Baltimore Ravens were eliminated from the Super Bowl hunt by the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs. Now, Mike Macdonald will be able to schedule a meeting with the Seahawks. It was more or less like waiting for the perfect storm to brew. The Seahawks front office knew that once the Ravens lose, the time would be right for them to snag Macdonald as he’ll be within reach.

Mike Macdonald returned to the Baltimore Ravens after shining brightly at the University of Michigan in 2021. His return brought a renewed passion and expertise that led the Ravens to create dominance in the regular season. It was more like a breath of fresh air for the Ravens’ defense.

They were indeed on fire, allowing merely 16.5 points per game and taking the top spot in the league. It is his visible influence that sparked the whispers of him being considered as a candidate for the head coaching job.

Mike Macdonald caught the Baltimore Ravens’ attention by weaving a spell of success in College Football. He also had an uncanny knack for uncovering top-tier defensive talent. Many call him the “wizard” because he knows how to expose opponent’s weaknesses before they can understand the moves his defense would make.

Do the 12s Want Mike Macdonald Hopping On Board?

Mike’s nature as a person is quite opposite from what his team shows on the gridiron. He is known to be quite patient and reserved however his defenses are aggressive and fierce on the field, almost as if Mike saves everything for the game itself. His team led in both sacks as well as interceptions. The Seattle Seahawks are considering him for the position as they have seen him achieve results.

Seattle Seahawks fans have diverse opinions on the possible hiring of Mike Macdonald as head coach. Some express support, recognizing his talent, while others voice concerns. A fan confidently tweeted, “Mike Macdonald has been hired as the next Seahawks HC.” Another pointed out his team’s AFC Championship loss, stating Macdonald “couldn’t interview before getting eliminated,” conveyed with a decisive “Done and Done” GIF. On the other hand, fans preferred Ben Johnson.

Mike Macdonald’s anticipated arrival will bring defensive expertise to the Seahawks. He is indeed expected to become one of the NFL’s top young defensive coaches with his sharp defensive mind. The Ravens’ top-ranking defense can be the example that many fans stand behind currently. His experience could profoundly impact the Seahawks’ defensive performance, offering a strategic edge to the team.