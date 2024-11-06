For the Fifth Time Post-Divorce, Tom Brady Linked to ‘Unidentified Woman’ Amid Gisele Bündchen’s Pregnancy

Aug 11, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; New England Patriots retired quarterback Tom Brady before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

As Gisele Bundchen gears up for the next phase of her life with partner Joaquin Valante, one might wonder how her ex-husband Tom Brady’s romantic life is shaping up. While Gisele has only been linked to Valante since their divorce, Brady has been linked to multiple women. And now, it seems there’s a new woman in his life.

Pictures of him with an unidentified woman have started making the rounds online. While many ears perched up at the sound of another potential dating rumor, TMZ shut it down almost immediately.

An insider revealed that the former QB is “super focused on his kids and work.” This information has come forth in the wake of Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s third pregnancy news.

The former Victoria’s Secret model is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. While this news initially stunned Tom Brady, the source revealed that he was happy for her.

Since their divorce, in 2022, the football legend has been linked to several women. Among them, Irina Shayk had been a recurring name. Back in 2023, it was reported that the former Patriots star was with the Russian model.

However, per Page Six, things “fizzled out” after 4 months. Apart from Shayk, Brady has been reportedly spotted with Isabella Settani, Reese Whitherspoon, and Kim Kardashian, after his divorce.

Many sources also linked the former professional to the SI model Brooks Nader. It was reported that the relationship wasn’t serious. Eventually, the rumors died down back in July. While it is established that Brady isn’t dating anyone, his recent story has provided a sort of cryptic message about his love life.

Tom Brady shares another cryptic message on social media

After Gisele Bündchen’s pregnancy news came forth, Tom Brady was seen sharing the story of a setting sun with the caption, “Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?”

Many speculated this to be the 7x Super Bowl champion’s response to his ex-wife’s pregnancy. However, it was cleared out that Brady is only concerned about what his former partner does with her life is none of his business.

Recently, though, the former QB shared another cryptic story. This time, he highlighted Theodore Roosevelt’s words about a man who comes short again and again.

The story showed a small paragraph that read:

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming.”

The note seemed to underline the virtue of failure, as Brady posted three emojis alongside—a prayer emoji, a red heart, and a sparkle.

Now, as Bundchen prepares for a new phase in her life, Brady is also excelling professionally. He has gained the much-anticipated minor ownership of the LA Raiders.