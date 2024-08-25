“It’s on Sight”: Former Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed Can’t Wait to Face Ja’Marr Chase

Tennessee Titans L’Jarius Sneed (38) fields questions from the media on the second day of training camp Thursday, July 25, 2024.

After playing a key role in the Chiefs’ back-to-back Super Bowl wins, L’Jarius Sneed is now stepping into a new chapter with the Tennessee Titans as their defensive leader. But just because he has swapped jerseys doesn’t mean he’s lost his fire.

Advertisement

When asked about who’s on his radar for an intense on-field showdown, Sneed didn’t hesitate to name Ja’Marr Chase on the Pivot Podcast. The CB is looking forward to locking horns with the Bengals star wideout. But this isn’t just about competition, it has a personal angle that makes Sneed ready to bring the heat.

When pressed about which receiver he’s got real beef with, Sneed laid it out straight that Chase has his respects but there is competition:

“If there’s one dude I see, it’s on sight, it’s gotta be Ja’Marr Chase. We both from the boot, and I respect his game. But when we get on the field, it’s all about that competition.”

The WR and the CB got into a physical altercation during the Week 17 matchup between KC and the Bengals last season, with Chase drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty.

During the matchup, which was preceded by some trash-talk by Chase, Sneed held him to just 3 catches for 41 yards while covering him on 61.8% of his routes. It seems the rivalry has crossed over from the previous season to the new season, and Sneed is ready to prove that he can beat Chase, even within a much less dominant offense.

While his beef with Chase has followed him from Kansas to Tennessee, there’s one beef that the CB has left behind with the Chiefs.

Competition from Stefon Diggs doesn’t stress Sneed

The Titans’ cornerback is brimming with confidence and not even facing off with the veteran wide receiver seems to scare him. Despite Diggs’ impressive track record, Sneed has his sights set elsewhere, especially after seeing Diggs latch onto the Houston Texans following a turbulent end in Buffalo.

While Sneed acknowledges that Diggs is still a skillful player who could leave an impact, he seems more focused on other matchups. Sneed said about facing Diggs:

“Yeah, we’ve had our moments. There was that Buffalo and Chiefs beef right there…but now I’m in a place where we’ve got dawgs, and I’m focused on learning from them.”

It is clear that Sneed thrives on intense competition. However, as of now, he is more interested in the lessons he can learn from his new teammates and the competition they bring.

“I ask them guys what I’m doing wrong, what they see when I line up…being around vet guys like that and elite wide receivers who know the game takes my game to a whole other level.”

For Sneed, it’s not just about the names but more about the impact they have on his growth as a player. While Diggs might still have some gas left in the tank, Sneed has his radar set on different targets.