Former College Teammates Dish Out Favorite Jason Kelce Shenanigans Involving Alcohol: “Gets a Gatorade Bottle and Fills it Up With Jameson”

As news of Jason Kelce‘s supposed retirement broke, fans started looking back at his time in the NFL fondly. From throwback clips to video edits, everyone was making tributes for the NFL center. Another thing to emerge has been Jason’s college teammates telling all his wild college stories. Turns out, he has always been quite the party animal.

His teammates and coaches talked to the Athletic, reminiscing about the good ol’ days of when the Kelce brothers were dominating Cincinnati football. The word on the street is Big Kelc “was an animal.” Everyone mostly talked about the brothers’ liking for crazy parties and their crazy competitiveness on the field.

From ripping off helmets to ripping off sinks, Jason Kelce had quite the time with the Bearcats. But there’s one story about Jason, where he seemingly brought his two worlds together. Former Cincinnati long snapper Tom DeTemple told of a time when Jason Kelce brought the party to the practice field, making sure not to miss out on St Patrick’s Day celebrations by bringing Irish whiskey to the field. DeTemple looked back and said,

“I think it was St. Patrick’s Day. We’re getting ready for spring practice and he goes and gets a Gatorade bottle and fills it up with Jameson. He puts a thing of tape around it and gives it to one of the water girls and says: ‘Do not give this to anybody but me.'”

In 2006, Jason joined the Cincinnati Bearcats as a walk-on linebacker. Following a redshirt season, during which he received the scout team defensive player of the year award, he made the transition to the offensive line. He then went on to establish himself as a multi-year starter and received recognition as an all-conference honoree.

While he partied hard, the older Kelce played even harder. His crazy often spilled on the field, making him perfect for the offense. As offensive lineman Alex Hoffman put it, “All he cared about was playing football and having a good time.” While Jason has rubbished his retirement rumors for the time being, it is still nice to get a sneak peek into the legendary player’s college shenanigans.

Jason Kelce’s Love Affair with Alcohol

Jason Kelce’s love for partying and alcohol, however, didn’t just stop at the Irish whiskey masquerading as Gatorade. While normal people’s drinking stories might involve stumbling around a little and throwing up, Jason’s involved ripping a sink clean off. Linebacker Craig Carey recalled how a drunk Jason ripped a sink out of the wall in a bathroom, at a party, leaving everybody shocked and intrigued at the same time.

The Eagles center’s love for beer is nothing new, and it is all his former teammates could talk about in the interviews. Beer became a strong motif in the conversation, but Jason Kelce’s love for beer is not something the fans are unfamiliar with. After all, we’ve seen him chug beers like an absolute legend for charity, even when he may not have the endurance he had as a young college athlete.