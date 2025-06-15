Colorado WR Drelon Miller Hopes Coach Prime Will Gift Him the No. 1 Jersey During Fall Camp

Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receiver Drelon Miller believes a jersey is more than just a number. The 6-foot-1 star sees the coveted No. 1 jersey as a symbol of confidence. But that number carries deep significance in Colorado football history. Former star running back Eric Bieniemy famously wore the No. 1 jersey for the Buffs during his playing days.

However, when the Colorado team retired the jerseys of Shedeur Sanders (No. 2) and Travis Hunter (No. 12), Bieniemy’s number was notably missing. This omission, although he remains Colorado’s all-time leader in rushing yards (3,940), rushing touchdowns (42), and all-purpose yards (4,351) invited criticism from fans and the experts alike during that time.

Despite the Bieniemy factor, Miller was not ready to give up on his favorite number because he has a more personal reason for wanting the number. His connection to the iconic number traces back to his father, Chris Miller, who urged him to switch to No. 1 before high school—a decision that, according to Miller, changed everything.

“I was always No. 3 in football growing up because that was my dad’s number,” Miller said in an interview with Darrius Sanders of Reach The People Media. “Then in middle school, I wore No. 2 for basketball because they didn’t have No. 3. So he was like, ‘One—that’s going to feature you in high school.’ He told me to change to No. 1, and with him passing, ever since I wore No. 1 in football, my life just changed.”

When asked when he might get the jersey, Miller was humble and realistic. While the desire is strong, the decision ultimately lies with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

“That question right there—my receiver coach always says, ‘Control what you can control,’” Miller said. “So that’s not in my control. That’s up to Coach Prime, and hopefully I get it. Hopefully he gifts it to me during fall camp. I feel like that’ll be a good gift,” Miller explained.

So how did things change when he wore the number one jersey? Miller outlined that his recruiting exploded after he adopted the number. Furthermore, he added that once he started wearing the No. 1 jersey, his recruitment gained momentum and he began receiving more attention from the teams as well as the media. Thus, according to Miller, the number played a significant role in elevating his profile and it ultimately changed the course of his journey.

Despite his optimism, Miller may face some backlash if Coach Prime grants the number, given its legacy with Bieniemy. However, if the young WR proves himself as a key piece of the offense and a worthy replacement for Travis Hunter, the No. 1 jersey could very well be his. Perhaps, a few more standout seasons might be all it takes for Coach Prime to make that symbolic gesture.