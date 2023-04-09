“Banned for Life”: Fans Show Their Disgust over Will Levis’ Appalling Eating Habits

Will Levis, the starting quarterback of the University of Kentucky, is considered one of the topmost prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Levis has all the talents and skills to further himself in the league, as mentioned by many analysts. Though there are many signal callers in this year’s draft class, the Kentucky Wildcats QB has managed to set himself apart. Even though Levis possesses a lot of admirable qualities, fans recently became aware of two of his really weird habits.

Levis has a bulky frame, which is rare for a quarterback. Despite his non-stereotypical body, he has a powerful throwing arm similar to some of the other talented quarterbacks in the league. So, what are the two things about him that turned the fans’ stomachs?

Watch: Will Levis eat bananas with peels and puts mayonnaise in his coffee

Yes, it’s true. If one thinks that there is no proof of his weird habits, they are wrong. Levis shows himself snacking on a banana, but not in the “normal” way. The young QB was seen munching on the healthy snack with its skin on. If that was not enough, he also admitted that he sometimes drinks his coffee with a dip that will probably make one puke like a volcano.

Levis adds mayonnaise to his coffee. Not one squirt, but several. Understandably, when fans saw this horrifying sight, they were repulsed. Fans showed their astonishment, bewilderment, puzzlement, and other such emotions that they felt.

Banned for life — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) April 8, 2023

Yes. Undrafted — Michael (@mparkes9) April 8, 2023

He did the coffee thing as a joke banana is a real thing for him though — JuanHernandez (@legacy847) April 8, 2023

Will Levis’ odd food choices have undoubtedly sparked passionate reactions from NFL fans, but it’s highly doubtful that this will have an impact on his draft position in 2023. He is still anticipated to be chosen among the top 10, perhaps even among the first five picks.

Will Levis to join the Bucs?

Only a few weeks are remaining for the NFL Draft to begin. So speculations regarding which QB will join which team are on the rise. In Will’s case, many are opining that he might be headed to the Buccaneers in the coming season. Moreover, even Todd Bowles had stated last week that he is “not looking for a guy to come in and be Superman,” which will take a lot of pressure away from Levis, in case he joins the Bucs.

Levis would provide the Buccaneers with more than just a band-aid answer for the post-Tom Brady era. He is a dynamic passer on the move with the arm strength to rifle throws into small openings. So in case the Baker experiment fails for Tampa Bay, they will have a capable QB to start for them, given that the team goes after Will in the draft.