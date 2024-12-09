Former Commanders QB Feels Bills Copying The Eagles’ Tush Push Play Spoiled Josh Allen’s Monstrous Effort in Sunday’s Game

A crazy and unbelievable game unfolded at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles today as the Rams and Bills played out a 44-42 thriller. It was the highest-scoring game this season in the NFL. This is the first time in over fifty years that the game had 5 passing TDs, five rushing TDs, and no turnovers from both teams, with Josh Allen at the center of it all.

While Matt Stafford held his own, it was the Bills QB who stole the show but couldn’t get his team over the line. However, things might have been a lot different if Buffalo hadn’t tried to copy the Eagles’ signature play- “The Tush Push”

The call left Robert Griffin III livid and he took to X to express his frustrations. RG3 claimed that the Tush Push was responsible for ruining Allen’s scintillating performance today, noting that it’s hard for any team to implement that play like the Eagles. He believes shouldn’t have

The Tush Push costs the Bills the game. Everyone can’t do it like they do in Philly.

You don’t make that call if you know you have to call a timeout that you need to have a chance to win the game if you don’t get it. Spoils an absolute MONSTROUS game by Josh Allen with 6 TDs. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 9, 2024

Last week, Allen had a record-breaking game, becoming the first QB to get a rushing TD, a receiving TD, and a passing TD in a game. This week was no different as he became the first QB to have three passing TDs and three rushing TDs in a game.

His historic performance made the loss sting even harder, and RG3 slammed Sean McDermott and Joe Brady for putting themselves in the position where they had to use their valuable timeout.

The Bills star shot-caller threw for 342 yards and 3 TDs. He also ran for 82 yards on 10 carries, adding three rushing scores. He did all that without turning the ball over once.

Fans had mixed reactions to the controversial call and its aftermath. Many sided with RG3’s assessment that the imitation Tush Push cost the Bills the game. They called it an outrageous decision and even suggested that whoever made the call be fired.

Yeah that was a wild call! ‍♂️ — larz (@denlars01) December 9, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Bills should fire whoever made that decision — Nik Atanackovic (@Nik_Atanackovic) December 9, 2024

Others argued that the play itself wasn’t the biggest issue, pointing instead to the poorly timed timeout as the real culprit.

The decision to tush push was dumb but the timeout was even worse. — quicKsense (@quicKsenseTTV) December 9, 2024

On the other hand, many fans disagreed with Griffin, pointing out that Josh Allen and the Bills often succeed from that distance using similar sneaks. One fan noted that even if the Tush Push had worked, the team likely would have still lost due to insufficient time to execute another play.

Except it works 98% of the time for the Bills. I think they’ve not converted on it 3 or 4 times Allen’s whole career. — Eric Cope (@Cope847) December 9, 2024

Another wrote,

RGIII. It didn’t cost them the game. Winning would’ve been next to impossible, even if they would’ve scored on that play. — Mike R (@Mike74TX) December 9, 2024

The Bills got the ball back with 1:24 left on the clock after the Rams scored, taking their lead to nine points. Allen and the offense advanced the ball quickly and with the help of a couple of flags, they were suddenly at first and goal with one minute and six seconds left. They still had all their timeouts.

This is where they lost the game. The Bills had to score without taking a timeout. The offense tried to push Allen in and was unsuccessful. McDermott then called a timeout, and while they scored on the next attempt, the game was pretty much over with less than a minute left.

This forced them to try their first onside kick, which the Rams recovered and then went on to waste the minute.

This was a big blow to the Bills’ chances of overtaking the Chiefs for the first seed. They are now 10-3, holding on to the second seed. However, his monstrous performance did improve Josh Allen’s MVP odds.