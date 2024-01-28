Former Cowboy Says Colin Kaepernick Replacing Kellen Moore in LA “Makes Sense”

Jim Harbaugh is set to embark on a new chapter with the Los Angeles Chargers after bringing home the CFP National Championship with the Wolverines. However, he might be opting for a fresh coaching roster and even bringing a few of his former staff from Michigan. Another notable addition to the discussion is the much-criticized Colin Kaepernick, whose name has been brought up as a potential replacement for Kellen Moore, who hasn’t officially been relieved of his duties.

Cowboys Insider account on X (formerly Twitter) FishSports recently shared a post endorsing Kaepernick for a role on Jim’s Chargers staff. This tweet has since garnered not only reactions from fans but also an affirmative response from former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, who feels Colin could be the ideal addition to the Chargers, replying,

“Makes sense!“

Colin shares a history with Harbaugh, having played under the former Wolverines coach during their time together with the 49ers. Ever since the series of controversies and having not played in the league since 2016, teams have become quite hesitant to give Colin another opportunity when he expressed interest. However, with his former coach returning to the league, the former QB might have a chance at an NFL comeback, albeit in a coaching capacity.

Harbaugh, known for constructing competitive rosters, faces the task of building his coaching staff before delving into player drafts. Many qualified coaches are available, including some who have previously worked with him. One potential candidate for the Offensive Coordinator position is David Shaw. Shaw’s connection with Harbaugh dates back to their time at Stanford, where he served as Jim’s wide receiver coach and OC.

Greg Roman is another name floated for the OC job. Notably, he has had a stint in the league with both Harbaugh brothers. He worked with Jim during his tenure with the 49ers and later joined forces with John at the Ravens. Before Harbaugh took the helm, Kellen Moore underwent an interview for an HC job at the Chargers. Even though he didn’t get the job, he still hasn’t been relieved of his duties as OC. Currently, he has been associated with the vacant OC position in Philadelphia but might choose to stay if the former Michigan coach extends an invitation.

For Defensive Coordinator, the names of Jesse Minter and Mike McDonald have been touted. Minter was Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator at Michigan and is still currently there, while McDonald is also a former Michigan man, but currently serves as a DC for John Harbaugh in Baltimore, as per BoltsFromtheBlue.

While the names of other coaches might excite the Bolts Nation, they are not sold on the name of Colin Kaepernick, and it looks like people haven’t forgotten the controversies he caused and the statements he made.

Fans Didn’t Generally Agree With Dez Bryant’s Assessment of Colin Kaepernick

Kaepernick is a disputed figure in the NFL. While he may have his fans who are vying for his return to the field, the majority of football fans and pundits alike aren’t on board with the idea. A few of them quickly took to Dez Bryant’s post and voiced their two cents. One of them remarked, “And here’s why no one take ex-athletes seriously”

Another fan chimed in and wrote,

This user asserted,

A fan remarked,

This fan quipped,

It’s hard for fans to get behind the idea of Colin making a comeback. However, the real prerogative lies with Harbaugh, who has always been a big-time supporter of CK7. He even gave Colin a workout at Michigan just a couple of years ago to help him prepare when everyone shunned him. So, it wouldn’t come off as a big shock if Jim hires him as an assistant HC or a QB coach and Kaepernick gets a fresh start in Los Angeles.