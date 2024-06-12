Former DC Reveals Ravens’ “Re-route Kelce” Plan to Foil Patrick Mahomes’ SNF Win

When it comes to game-planning against an offensive juggernaut like Patrick Mahomes, defensive coordinators know the task at hand is a daunting one. The Kansas City Chiefs’ signal-caller has haunted many a defense over the years, and former Ravens DC Don “Wink” Martindale recently provided a candid look at his approach to containing Mahomes during Baltimore’s 36-35 win over the Chiefs in 2021.

Advertisement

In his appearance on DraftKings’ “GM Shuffle,” Martindale acknowledged that while scheming against Mahomes was somewhat more manageable in the quarterback’s early years, as he continued to refine his craft, the degree of difficulty escalated dramatically. “It got difficult to even put Mahomes in pressure because there was no use of it,” Martindale admitted.

Knowing these issues, Martindale’s game plan centered around forcing Mahomes into quick decisions, understanding well that his primary target would invariably be the reliable Travis Kelce. Martindale explained that they knew the ball would go to Travis Kelce “85% of the time” if they tried to get him to pass the ball as early as possible.

To counter this, the Ravens employed a creative solution, utilizing their fourth rusher, Odafe Oweh, to disrupt Kelce’s routes before they even began.

“We tried to reroute (Travis) Kelce before he even got into the route and then add him to the rush because it didn’t matter if you came free on a blitz. Mahomes is gonna make that Blitzer miss. He just knows where it’s coming from, knows how to get out of the situation.”

Limiting the Chiefs’ offensive onslaught to a mere 34 points felt like a minor victory in itself for the defense. Moreover, as Martindale’s recollections illustrate, game-planning against Patrick Mahomes requires defensive coordinators to think outside the box, employing unconventional tactics to even stand a chance against him. And even then, success is far from guaranteed.

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson Set For An AFC Championship Game Rematch

NFL fans would need to buckle up because the league has a tantalizing treat in store for the 2024 season opener – an AFC Championship rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. But this time around, the stakes and storylines have been taken to new heights and have set the stage for an epic clash.

For the Chiefs, the mission is clear: kick off their quest for an unprecedented three-peat on the right foot. Patrick Mahomes and company have retooled their offensive arsenal, adding speedsters like Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and rookie Xavier Worthy to an already potent passing attack. But the Ravens won’t simply roll over, not after last season’s heart-wrenching defeat denied them a Super Bowl berth.

Now, for Lamar Jackson, the dual-threat dynamo and fellow two-time MVP, who now has a new RB to unleash upon opposing defenses – the bruising presence of free agent acquisition Derrick Henry. The Ravens’ ground game has gotten a whole lot more punishing with the addition of the ripped running back.

Moreover, all eyes will be on Brown as he prepares to face his former Ravens teammates, a chance for redemption after his tenure in Baltimore fizzled out unceremoniously in 2022. Can the wideout resurrect his career and show the Ravens what they’re missed out on?

And let’s not forget the trenches, where the Ravens’ revamped offensive line could find themselves in the crosshairs of Chris Jones, the Chiefs’ disruptive defensive tackle. If they can’t keep Jones at bay, Jackson and company could be in for a long night.

Will the Chiefs assert their dominance and stake their claim as the team to beat? Or will the Ravens exact their revenge, announcing their arrival as legitimate Super Bowl contenders?