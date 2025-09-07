Taylor Swift to Root for Travis Kelce in 2025 Super Bowl Rematch After Chiefs’ Week 1 Setback?

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift’s presence at NFL games has become one of the league’s biggest crossover cultural moments. Stadium cameras have caught her in luxury suites, celebrating touchdowns with Kelce’s mom, Donna, and turning Chiefs games into must-see events for millions of fans who might not otherwise follow football.

The NFL itself has leaned into the spectacle, posting Swift-related highlights across social media and even featuring her in broadcast cutaways. However, on Friday, as the Chiefs took a beating from the Chargers in Brazil, Swift was notably absent. According to TMZ, a major reason the Eras Tour star didn’t wait was the quick turnaround.

With the NFL season just getting underway, the Chiefs had to return home immediately after the game, and it appeared that no wives or girlfriends made the trip. Next week, Kelce and the Chiefs will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium in a much-anticipated Super Bowl rematch. So, will Swift be there?

Well, the popstar has typically been spotted at home games in Kansas City, and a source told Page Six in late 2024 that she feels far more at ease attending home matchups than traveling for away games, largely because of security concerns, so it’s highly probable that fans will get a peek at Swift in the VIP lounge next weekend.

“She won’t step into a venue unless she’s completely familiar with it and confident it’s been thoroughly scouted and secured beforehand,” the insider had explained.

For Kansas City, the pressure is mounting. Their Week 1 loss to the Chargers exposed offensive struggles despite Mahomes’ record-breaking touchdown milestone. Kelce, who still remains Mahomes’ most trusted weapon, will be central to their championship hopes.

Having Swift cheering him on during another Super Bowl showdown may be a moral boost, but it’s the Chiefs’ ability to regroup after an uneven start that will truly decide the outcome.